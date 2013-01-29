Evans Consulting Services Announced Bioavailability of Juice PLUS+ Has Been Confirmed by Twelve Universities Around the World

Bioavailability of Whole Food Nutrient Capsules? Antioxidant Nutrients and Folate Increase In Blood with Juice PLUS+. This and many other health benefits have been Confirmed by Independent Research at Major Medical Centres and Universities Around the World.

Evans Consulting Services made this statement today: There are thousands of nutritional supplements on the market. How does one choose? Pediatrician Dr. William Sears asks, "Does a nutrient get into the blood? Does it then do good things for the body? Show me the science." That is bioavailability. Investigators at the Tokyo Women's Medical University and the Medical University of Vienna studied the bioavailability (absorption by the body) of select nutrients found in Juice Plus+ and concluded that Juice Plus+ effectively increases antioxidant nutrients and folate. Other published studies have also shown various phytonutrients in Juice Plus+ are bioavailable. These studies were conducted by independent researchers at the University of South Carolina, Georgetown/UCLA, University of Sydney in Australia, King's College in London, Brigham Young University, the University of Arizona, the University of Florida, the University of Texas Health Science Center, the University of Texas/MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Nemours Children's Clinic.

Juice PLUS+ studies are gold standard, randomized, placebo controlled, double blind and crossover. Clinical research is undertaken by independent medical scientists at medical centres and universities around the world. Results are published in peer reviewed journals independent of editorial review by NSA, Juice PLUS+.

Morley Evans, Evans Consulting Services, is an independent Juice PLUS+ Distributor in Canada.

