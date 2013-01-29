How To Develop An Individual Home Style With Kinda Chic

KindaChic gives new tips on how to achieve a unique personal style in the home. The individual has only to recognize in the creative forms of today's furniture designs, which shapes, materials and colors will express a unique home design.

First, modern home interiors can be seen as the playful versus the serious, the novelty of form and function played out against the style of how things have always been. To achieve a unique personal style in the home, the individual has only to recognize the creative forms of today's furniture designs, which shapes, materials and colors will express a unique home design. But this was not always the case. In the early 1950's, it was customary for Americans to decorate a “front” room, usually off the entry, where the occasional guest was received and seated. This room was a kind of sanctuary from the informality of the family rooms of the house. Guests were usually seated on overstuffed sofas or side chairs arranged around a table that sat on a carpet in the middle of the floor. The main activity in the front room was to visit with one another. The effect created was one of formal coziness within a traditional style. In time, the front room evolved as the entertainment center of the home, changed by the creation of home theater systems and state of the art sound systems. Contemporary interiors have since evolved in these front rooms with “up-to-date” furnishings created outside the traditional style. With the development of new materials and manufacturing techniques, affordable production has paved the way for new forms in furniture to abound and individual interior designs to emerge. KindaChic.com, an online retailer of home furnishings and decor, is a source of this modern expression in home interior design.

Second, individual pieces of furniture have become modern objects d'art in the home, valued for their design as well as their function. Whether a Classical or Abstract art style is preferred, either can be selected in current fabric and carpet designs, these art forms no longer a rigid piece of expensive decor for the wall only. If a sectional, modular or curved sofa is selected, a free form layout within four walls can be created. Choose a piece for the novelty of its form, such as the sculptural form of the Corbusier inspired chaise lounge from KindaChic, and it becomes a modern design accent when included within a formal furniture arrangement. The Swan Chair, a delightful update to the classic wing-back chair, would be a sumptuous choice to make to offset a traditional setting. The selection of free-formed styles in wood, metal or plastic will bring the design outside of the box in every room. Small as well as large spaces will benefit from a variety of layouts achieved with these modular and abstract forms. Now with the availability, affordability, and creativity of forms from KindaChic, each room can become the personal reflection of its owner.

Finally, an interior design's success is ultimately judged on how well the room functions per the homeowner's needs. With careful consideration given to allocation of space, activity planning, and flow of movement, the furniture selected will fall simply and logically into place. These new objets d'art in modern furniture and décor are functional as well as artistic, and will complete the desired aesthetic impression.

