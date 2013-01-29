K.M. Topping's Riveting New Time Travel Novel About Lacrosse-Playing Boys Wows Young Readers

Hunter Crispian & The Little Brother of War the action-packed story of three ordinary New York City kids who go on an extraordinary adventure back in time, has young lacrosse players across America putting down their lacrosse sticks and turning on their e-readers.

The first chapter of K.M. Topping's gripping new Young Adult novel Hunter Crispian & The Little Brother of War, has only been available on the author's website but that hasn't stopped eager young readers from gobbling it up. "The response has been overwhelming," the author explains.

Now available on Kindle and coming soon to all major online retailers, Hunter Crispian & The Little Brother of War takes readers on a thrilling ride back in time to the days when lacrosse was used to train warriors for combat and a game really was a matter of life and death.

"I wanted to write an empowering story about kids surviving a perilous, real-life situation by using their wits and skills, not by waving a wand," the author explained.

In crafting her debut novel, the author drew from her rich experiences boating with her family throughout the Bahamas, her passion for children's books and time travel, and her love of the sport of lacrosse from her college days at University of Virginia.

Hunter Crispian & The Little Brother of War, available now on Kindle, is scheduled for release in early February at all major online retailers.

Click here to read the book on Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Hunter-Crispian-Little-Brother-ebook/dp/B00B1TUBJE/ref=sr_1_1?s=digital-text&ie=UTF8&qid=1358619571&sr=1-1

Click here for a sneak peek of Chapter One http://www.huntercrispian.com/book_2.html

Click here to watch the video on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jr5EaE7lbTY



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebHunter_Crispian/New_Novel/prweb10316021.htm