Carlton's Training Solutions Discovers New Approach to Sexual Harassment Training

Carlton's Training Solutions consults Fortune 500 companies on their sexual harassment and management training. The training videos in their corporate training library include Sexual Harassment: Let's Get Honest and Sexual Harassment: Awareness, Perception & Prevention.

Carlton's Training Solutions addresses their client's sexual harassment training through their training videos with unusual grace. This is not an easy feat to accomplish. Sexual harassment training videos from Carlton's Training Solutions like Sexual Harassment: Let's Get Honest simplifies the task of prevention for companies.

Unlike management training or leadership training, sexual harassment is a touchier subject to tackle. As the lawsuits mount and the pressure rises for employers to protect their valuable employees, the workplace is becoming more and more sexually charged. But since so many friendships and relationships begin in the workplace, how can any corporate training define where the line is between flirting and harassment?

Sexual Harassment: Let's Get Honest has been lauded as a great method in corporate training to create a positive workplace. The elements of the program include ways to deal with unwanted advances, policies on how to report unlawful conduct and most importantly a manner of workplace etiquette for employees to follow. “The message is simple. We do not tolerate any harassment whether it is physical, spiritual, or sexual in nature.”

Sexual Harassment: Awareness, Perception & Prevention is one of the training videos that tackles the manner in which harassing behavior can come at employees. The workplace is now rife with harassment through all different forms and mediums. Texts have turned into sexts, online sex videos have become vessels to promote an individual's idea of good humor and emails to co-workers can become hedonistic and absurd.

So what's the solution? Whose responsibility is it? According to the law and US Supreme Court rulings, it lies not with the individuals committing the infractions but the employers. They now seek the assistance of companies like Carlton's Training Solutions who also provide education in areas like chemical agents, management training, how to open a meeting, performance appraisal, performance management training, safety training, sales training, sexual harassment training, substance abuse, team building, customer service videos, telephone customer service training, time management, trainer for trainers, and workplace violence.

Carlton's Training Solutions targets sexual harassment training in numerous fashions inclusive of training videos on this subject and others. To implement these strategies they employ many business experts and world famous personalities such as John Cleese, Lou Holtz, Catherine Crier, Bob Farrell, Ben Zander, Tom Peters, Morris Massey, Joel Barker, Ken Blanchard, and Stephen Covey. To view other topics on corporate training or learn more about Carlton's Training Solutions click here at their site carltonstraining.com. The Corporate training involved in handling sexual harassment training is what Carlton's Training Solutions does best for its' clients.

