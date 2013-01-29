Intervention Associates, Philadelphia Area Quaker Care Management and Guardianship Organization, Spins Off Direct Home Care Company

Intervention Associates spun off its direct caregiving function to create a new entity, Caring Friends Home Care—a nonmedical home care agency. Both companies are part of the Friends Life Care system and have been supporting individuals and families for 25 years.

As sister organizations and subsidiaries of the Friends Life Care System, Intervention Associates and Caring Friends Home Care continue to share key management and resources. Senior staff works hands-on with tenured care managers to create the best solutions for clients. The two companies work together seamlessly to provide complete continuity of care. In cases where Intervention Associates has been appointed as guardian, the organization works to identify an alternative home care provider to meet the needs of the ward.

The Intervention Associates staff has some new faces, but they provide the same caring, trusted support that has been established over the past 25 years in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

Executive Director, Sheila Weiner leads the organization

Sheila Weiner MSW, LCSW joined the organization in November 2012 as executive director of both Intervention Associates and Caring Friends Home Care. In this leadership position, Sheila oversees and coordinates all of the operations and services provided by both organizations. She is also responsible for implementing business development and marketing initiatives. Per Sheila, "We support our clients and their families through both companies, enabling them to live with dignity."

Sheila received her Master of Social Work degree from Rutgers University in Camden, New Jersey. She has more than 25 years of clinical and managerial experience in social services, mental health, acute care, health-care-related nonprofit organizations and geriatric care management. Committed to advocating for diverse populations to ensure that they receive the necessary support services, she has maintained a focus in the area of health care services throughout her career. Sheila is a longtime member of the National Association for Social Workers.

Margaret C. Finnegan manages Client Services

Maggie joined the organization in September 2012 and serves as initial contact for all referrals to Intervention Associates and Caring Friends. In her role as client services manager, Maggie helps clarify clients' immediate needs, collects key information, and hand picks an Intervention Associates care manager, as needed, to arrange and oversee all our clients' care.

Maggie graduated from Villanova University with a Bachelor of Arts in human services; she minored in psychology and sociology. Before joining Intervention Associates, Maggie served for nine years in a variety of capacities at a large community area agency on aging (AAA). Her positions there included assessor for home and community-based services and care manager for the Aging Waiver Program. Well versed in the broad scope of available community resources, Maggie helps ensure that our clients are connected with all the supports they need to live with dignity in their communities.

About Intervention Associates:

Intervention Associates is a nonprofit Quaker-based organization that provides professional care management and legal guardianship services for people of all ages with all kinds of conditions—even the most complex diseases and disabilities. A subsidiary of the Friends Life Care System, Intervention Associates is one of the oldest and most trusted firms of its kind serving the greater Philadelphia area.For information about the individual Intervention Associates Care Managers or the services they provide including guardianship, please visit the website at http://www.interventionassociates.org. For more information about Caring Friends Home Care, please visit the website at http://www.caringfriendshomecare.org.

