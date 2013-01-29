American-Made Slate Gifts for Valentine's Day

Eco Wind Chimes is launching its unique heart engraved slate gift just in time for Valentine's Day ordering.

Eco Wind Chimes is offering a unique product for those in search of the perfect Valentine's Day gift. The company, which makes American-made (and sourced) wind chimes is also providing an option for a personalized slate heart. A photo sample of the product, which sells for $49.99, can be viewed by clicking here: http://www.ecowindchimes.com/Heart-Engraved-Slate-p/ht1.htm

“Stuffed teddy bears and boxes of chocolate don't cut it when it comes to a thoughtful Valentine's gift,” said Stephen Betzen of Eco Eind Chimes. “Jewelry is generic too. Our slate heart shows that special someone that thought and time was put into his or her gift.” The heart slate sits below any of Eco Wind Chimes' products or can stand alone.”

The heart slate design features the cut-out of a heart enclosed within a square. The names of the couple and an anniversary date can fit within the heart. Proposals for marriage can also be etched onto the slate. “This gift is perfect because it lasts forever. A couple can hold on to it as a piece of their history, even hand it down to their children,” continued Betzen.

About: All Eco Wind Chime products are made, and sourced, in the USA. The soothing products produced by Eco Wind Chimes match the company's dedication to quality workmanship, affordability, and purposeful retail. Eco Wind Chimes is owned by husband and wife team, Rachel & Stephen Betzen. More information, and a media kit, can be found by clicking here: http://www.ecowindchimes.com.

