Migraines Found Linked to Nighttime Teeth Grinding & Clenching in TMJ Treatment Clinical Trial - Holistic Technologies

Study indicates migraines can be completely eliminated for majority of TMJ disorder sufferers by reducing nighttime teeth grinding and clenching through nighttime biofeedback, at less than the cost of a dozen migraine pills. This finding consistent with MGH brain scans that show that migraine-sensitive brains are different in the area of the cortex responsible for processing sensory input from the head and face.

Clinical trial results released January 1, 2013 by Holistic Technologies show migraines were eliminated for the majority of migraine sufferers in the trial by reducing nighttime teeth grinding and clenching through nighttime biofeedback. Clinical trial participants used a wearable biofeedback headband and conditioned themselves to respond in sleep by relaxing their jaw when the biofeedback sound signaled that clenching was detected. The headband logged total clenching time, and reduction in clenching time was found clearly correlated with reduced or eliminated migraines. "These findings are consistent with the MGH brain scans that found that brain structure of migraine sufferers is often noticeably different in the part of the cortex responsible for processing sensory information from the head and face," says Lee Weinstein, CEO of Holistic Technologies.

Modern migraine theory holds that some people's brains are more sensitive than average to certain conditions, and that for those people, those conditions bring on a migraine. Notably, the brain scan research of Dr. Nouchine Hadjikhani's at Massachusetts General Hospital found that in the migraine-sensitive brain, the part of the cortex responsible for processing sensory information from the head and face is noticeably different than in a non-migraine-sensitive brain. This is the part of the brain that gets flooded with signals from the trigeminal nerve when someone clenches their teeth in their sleep.

Until recently, almost all research aimed at developing ways to prevent migraines or cure migraines has focused on pharmaceuticals. But to consumers, ongoing consumption of pharmaceuticals represents both a contributing factor in rising healthcare costs and an increased risk of drug interactions and negative side-effects.

The clinical trial run by Holistic Technologies using the SleepGuard biofeedback headband indicates that for migraine sufferers who also experience symptoms of teeth grinding or clenching (such as enamel wear or sore or tender jaw muscles), migraines and headaches can often be reduced or eliminated by reducing nighttime clenching. “Protective tissue around the roots of teeth and in the jaw joint guard against damage from short pulses of force on teeth during normal chewing,” says Weinstein, “but when a clench is sustained for even a few seconds, protective tissue flows like silly putty, and the resulting tissue damage sends signals streaming into the brain through the trigeminal nerve, triggering migraines in migraine-sensitive people. Reducing nighttime clenching through biofeedback can prevent migraines by stopping the trigeminal nerve signals that trigger them.”

The cost of a biofeedback headband is about the same as the cost of a dozen migraine pills such as Imitrex. So reducing nighttime clenching through nighttime biofeedback represents a far more economical and holistic approach for morning migraine sufferers. The headband is worn during sleep. “The sound comes on gently so that people aren't startled”, says Weinstein. “People are able to learn within about a week to respond to the sound without waking up.” The SleepGuard biofeedback headband is designed to last about 10 years.

Holistic Technologies offers consumers the opportunity to prevent migraines with the biofeedback headband at no charge during a three-week free trial. “We don't think someone should pay for a migraine cure until they prove to themselves that it works for them,” says Weinstein. “The free trial period for the SleepGuard biofeedback headband is 21 days, and most people will know within 10 days whether it is helping them.”

Through a few minutes of practice per day while awake, clinical trial participants learned to automatically relax jaw muscles as soon as the quiet part of the biofeedback sound was heard. This allows for response in sleep without waking up.

Interviews with teeth grinding & migraine clinical trial participants can be arranged for members of the press, and Holistic technologies makes raw clinical trial data available to university researchers.

Holistic Technologies LLC has been providing nighttime biofeedback relief to thousands of bruxism sufferers since 2007. The company website is http://StopGrinding.com. News and new information regarding the SleepGuard biofeedback headband may be received automatically through the SleepGuard news RSS feed .

