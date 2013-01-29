Dr. Pam Garcy Announces 7 Easy Tips For Those In Need Of Help With Time Management

Changing Your Self-Talk, Optimizing, and Owning Choices Can Help You Be More Efficient

Dr. Pam Garcy, author of How To Make Time When You Don't Have Any: A New Approach To Reclaiming Your Schedule announces 7 easy tips for those in need of help with time management.

Dr. Garcy suggests starting with the following tips, which she also emphasizes to her time-challenged clients who include doctors, lawyers, professional athletes, CEO's, actors, college students, parents, and others pressed for time:

1. "Start by trading the words time-management for choice-management," suggests Garcy. You have the same 24 hours as everyone else. You're likely spending 8 of those for work, and 8 for sleep, leaving 8 for choices.

2. Choose tasks which require high energy during your peak performance hours. This will optimize your efficiency.

3. Choose tasks which require less energy during your low energy hours. This will allow you to get to these tasks without them getting in your way.

4. Set a timer and focus on one task at a time. Just this month, Altman and other researchers at Michigan State University published an article in the Journal of Experimental Psychology revealing the effect of short interruptions on task performance, finding that momentary interruptions can disrupt our train of thought and derail us.

5. Slow down to speed up. This is a paradox that many of Dr. Garcy's clients find most helpful. "When you slow down, you become more mindful, improve your concentration, and can discover efficiencies you might have missed in a more stressed state of mind."

6. Eliminate choices that are based on a need to please others or a fear of rejection. Failing to be assertive and set limits often diminishes emotional energy and leads to less effective choices.

7. Choose your self-talk more carefully when you say "no." To create momentum, instead of saying, "I don't have any time," which diminishes your motivation and slows you down, try replacing it with, "That's not a priority for me." The second statement is a more empowering way to say no, reminds you that you are in the driver's seat, and might thereby increase your stamina, according to Dr. Garcy.

A mother of three, best-selling author, college professor, speaker, and busy psychologist, Dr. Garcy admits that cracking the code has held personal significance. "I've been in search of effective ways to expand and contract time since my children entered the scene."

Choice-management is simply about taking charge of your choices through taking a closer, more critical look at your decisions, and learning to claim helpful choices. We all have the same 24-hours in a day, so the notion of running out of time is a false notion. In addition, we often make choices with our time that are due to our personal fears, a need to please, a need to feel relevant to others, a desire to avoid the discomfort of rejection, and more.

Garcy learned that when volunteers focused upon managing time in the traditional fashion (such as using multi-tasking and overtime), they'd burn out and volunteer less. She learned that when they instead managed their choices, they would demonstrate happiness in their volunteering, report a more balanced life, and have greater longevity for their volunteer organizations.

"In an era where exercise and slow food are key to physical health, flossing is key to dental health, connection is key to mental health, and great service is the key to financial health," Garcy says, "I work with clients to make choices about their time that will ultimately foster our their long-time well being."

