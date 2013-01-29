Veronica Signs With Nene Musik Productions, Llc. For Artist Management

EDM Recording Artist And Actress Joins The Nene Musik Family

Bronx born Singer, Songwriter, and Actress, Veronica is beautiful, Intelligent, Incredibly sexy and abundantly skilled. She is street wise, down to earth and filled with straight up Nuyorican attitude and universal appeal. Her first album produced by Rodney Jerkins was titled “V... as in Veronica” on Mercury Records.

Veronica is one of the first Latinas to break in the R&B/Urban scene with her second album, "Rise" which included songs written by Veronica and produced by Jellybean Benitez (Madonna and Whitney Houston), D-Moet (Foxy Brown and Kurupt), Rich "Younglord" Frierson (Bad Boy Entertainment) and Dave "Jam" Hall (Mariah Carey, Madonna and Mary J. Blige). Veronica's hits include "Let Me Go... Release Me", "Someone To Hold", "No One But You", "The Way He Makes Me Feel" and the dance floor anthem "Relentless (Just A Game)".

Currently Veronica is in the studio writing her third album "Afterlife" which will showcase her growth as a Singer / Songwriter. "Afterlife" will feature some surprise guest artists and some songs will have Rock / Pop influences. "We are pleased to be working with Veronica. She is a true superstar!" says Ruben Martinez CEO of Nene Musik.

While Veronica is not in the studio, she gives back to the community by teaching Drama and Music at the Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx where she and others like Jennifer Lopez and Kerry Washington got their first start on stage. A staple in the Electronic Dance Music Scene, look out for Veronica as she continues to do live performances worldwide.

About Nene Musik Productions, Llc.

Nene Musik Productions, Llc. (http://www.nenemusik.com) was was established in 1989. Today, It is a boutique Artist Management and Consulting Agency that services Recording Artists, International DJ's and celebrities that have been misrepresented by others in their past. Dennis Rodman, Cascada, Mia Martina and Tora from X Factor are just of few on Nene Musik's Client Roster. Nene Musik's experience and commitment to excellence have earned them the reputation as one of the best Artist Management / Consulting companies in the World.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebVeronica/NeneMusik/prweb10090810.htm