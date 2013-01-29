Puzzle Game 'Goop Escape' Now Available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store

A new unique brain teaser app from Brighten Technologies, LLC is packed with colorful 3D graphics, fun music and sounds, offered free with no ads.

Available now, the app ‘Goop Escape' is a free puzzle game that offers a unique gaming experience that will challenge even the best puzzlers while delivering fun to all users.

The game was featured by Apple in 151 countries on the App Store under Puzzle, Family and Game Center categories when it was released on December 28th, 2012, and has already received over 40,000 installs in a short time.

‘Goop Escape' features 6 different stages with 12 levels in each, totaling 72 levels. The difficulty level increases as players make their way through the levels and stages. It is simple, but hard to master. The game offers colorful, vibrant and crisp 3D graphics as well as beautiful music and sound effects.

For each level, players will have some adorable colored goops and their job is to get them each into the appropriately colored gate so they can escape. The game is not just about getting them to the gates; it's also about being strategic and quick. ‘Goop Escape' rewards more points the sooner the player finishes, and they will get more stars (up to three) if they complete it in the least amount of moves possible.

Obstacles and items along the way include teleporters, black holes and spikes; while hints can be used whenever players get stuck. The game gives three free hints at first and the player can get two more by liking the game's Facebook page. For competitive players, ‘Goop Escape' offers leaderboards. The game claims to increase spatial reasoning along with analytical thinking and creativity through its puzzles.

‘Goop Escape' is available world-wide on the App Store as well as the Google Play Store and offered for free with no ads.

Please visit http://www.facebook.com/goopescape for more information about the game, including hints, videos and screenshots of the app.

The game is developed by Techson Labs, a division of Brighten Technologies LLC, a Houston based Tech Company founded in 2009.

For further information on ‘Goop Escape,' or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Joseph Duzgun

President & CEO

Brighten Technologies LLC

Phone: 281-495-2004 x 111

Email: contact(at)brightentech(dot)com

To download the app for IOS: http://bit.ly/Rnx1E9

To download the app for Android: http://bit.ly/UAEosr



