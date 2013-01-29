Moderandi Inc. Releases Second Edition of Popular Strategic Marketing Process Book

The Strategic Marketing Process – How to Structure Your Marketing Activities to Achieve Better Results is a 96-page Guide that Provides Step-by-Step Instructions for Synchronizing Hundreds of Marketing Activities in Small to Midsize Companies.

Moderandi Inc., creator of the Marketing MO planning and management software-as-a-service, today officially released the second edition of its popular book titled The Strategic Marketing Process – How to Structure Your Marketing Activities to Achieve Better Results.

The 96-page guide defines a marketing process for marketers at small to midsize companies to use to add structure to their daily, monthly and annual marketing and sales activities.

“The marketing function has become complicated with the explosion of social media and digital marketing channels,” said Jim Sagar, president and CEO of Moderandi Inc. “Marketers at small to midsize companies have to do more with less, learning how to effectively interact with their markets online in the digitally-connected age, in addition to their other responsibilities.”

The guide groups marketing activities from 30 different subjects into three buckets, to clarify how the activities fit together in the revenue-generation process:



Strategy: High-level conceptualization of go-to-market strategy

Tools: The collateral, assets, software and processes to use during tactical execution

Customer Acquisition: The marketing mediums and tactics used to achieve strategic and revenue goals

The guide addresses the key concepts and steps for activities in each subject, and links the subjects to strategy to reinforce the important of addressing strategy before tactics.

“The marketing function at most small to midsize companies is typically focused on tactics – leads generated, website conversions and sales – and it's easy to lose focus on overarching strategic marketing planning,” continued Sagar.

“Our process map links all activities to a company, product or service's competitive positioning and brand strategy -- the strategy which influences every other element in the marketing and sales functions. Many small to midsize companies could improve the results of all of their revenue-generating activities by understanding their market positioning, and clarifying the strategy for their brand to achieve that positioning.”

The book is available in both digital and print copies:

Free PDF download at http://www.marketingmo.com/The-Strategic-Marketing-Process-eBook.pdf

Print version from CreateSpace.com

In the Amazon Kindle, Nook and iTunes marketplaces

Readers who seek more detailed guidance for executing the marketing topics covered in the book can create a Marketing MO free preview account to access guided marketing templates and step-by-step plans that expand on the concepts in the book.

About Moderandi Inc:

Moderandi Inc. is the creator of the Marketing MO planning and management web app, software-as-a-service that gives resource-deprived marketers the intelligence, guidance and structure to successfully create and manage almost any type of marketing strategy or campaign.

Moderandi Inc. is privately-held and located in Scottsdale, Arizona.