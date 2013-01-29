Louisville Personal Injury Attorney Tad Thomas to Give Upcoming iPad CLE Presentations

Kentucky attorney Tad Thomas is committed to helping other lawyers continue their legal education by giving them the instruction they need, through various seminars and presentations, to effectively incorporate technology, specifically the iPad, into every aspect of their practice.

Tad Thomas, Attorney at Law, is proud to announce that he will be speaking at four upcoming Continuing Legal Education (CLE) seminars and presentations, all on the subject of iPad use for attorneys.

Technology and the Law

Advances in technology are changing the way the legal system works, from how evidence is gathered and presented at trial to how an attorney submits and reviews documents or claims, and as the system evolves, so must legal practices.

One of the most commonly used pieces of technology today is the iPad, and this device has a wide range of uses for attorneys. Tad Thomas, who uses his iPad in all areas of his personal injury practice, will be presenting at the following four CLE seminars to help lawyers make full use of the technology at their disposal.

iPads for Lawyers II – January 24, 2013

This Ohio Association for Justice (OAJ) half-day seminar was held from 9:00 a.m. to noon at The Conference Center at OCLC in Dublin, Ohio.

During this three-hour CLE, Tad Thomas covered what is new in the realm of iPads, from using iPads at mediations and trial to new ways to make law offices paperless. He provided a list of helpful resources, as well as was available for a full-hour question and answer session where he also offered help with iPad set-up.

This seminar offered 3.00 hours of CLE credit with the Supreme Court of Ohio.

iPad Out-of-the-Box: iPad Setup for Lawyers – January 25, 2013

Hosted by the Kentucky Justice Association (KJA), this half-day seminar was held from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon at KJA headquarters in Louisville, KY.

This seminar was all about the basics. Tad Thomas showed attending attorneys how to set up their iPad and get comfortable with the basics, such as document review and retrieval, email set-up, address book and calendar synching, and more. One hour of this seminar was used to discuss the ethics regarding confidentiality and security of client information.

iPad for Litigators: Pre-Trial – February 22, 2013

Also hosted by KJA, this half-day seminar runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon at KJA headquarters.

During this seminar, Tad Thomas will demonstrate how the iPad may be used effectively in pretrial matters, such as hearings, depositions, and client meetings. He will provide you with information on the apps that may be used for deposition review, document review, signing documents, and note taking.

iPad at Trial – March 22, 2013

KJA also hosts this half-day seminar at their Louisville headquarters from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

At this seminar, Tad Thomas will teach attending lawyers about the software and hardware necessary for conducting trial presentations using the iPad. Attorneys will learn how to present documents, videos, and photos over the iPad in a way which abides by the rules of evidence and civil procedure.

Evolving the Legal Profession through Technology

It is not enough to do things the way they “used” to be done. With modern advances in technology, a lawyer cannot afford to ignore the changes to technology in the legal field. It can increase efficiency, organization, and even improve trial performance. Tad Thomas is not only committed to using the iPad and technology as a whole to provide the best representation possible for his injured clients, but also to helping other attorneys develop the best practice that they can.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013tadthomaslawyer/01ipadlawfirms/prweb10369539.htm