BrylaneHome Launches Patent-Pending Better-Fitting Sleep Tite Sheets

BrylaneHome®, home and lifestyles brand in the portfolio of Redcats' OneStopPlus Group, recently launched the patent-pending Sleep Tite™ sheets, ultra soft, deep fit sheets that are designed to securely fit even the deepest mattress to prevent slips or shifts, offering a more comfortable night's sleep.

Sleep Tite™ sheets, featuring patent-pending Sleep Tite™ technology, are made of 100% long staple cotton with 300 thread count, guaranteeing a smooth, tight fit for every mattress from 7” to 20” deep. Highlights include: fitted sheet that will never shift or slip; sheets that fit better with every wash; one piece seamless construction; no skirt to rip or tear; sheets that will never lose tension (designed not to pucker or bunch) and are easier to put on the mattress; and no mismatched colors due to inserted fabrics or attached skirts. BrylaneHome® is offering Sleep Tite™ sheets in twin, full, queen and king sizes in five beautiful colors – sage, ivory, light blue, chocolate and mauve. Prices start at just $49.99.

Research conducted by Cotton Incorporated's Lifestyle Monitor™, an ongoing research program measuring customer attitudes and behaviors relating to apparel, fashion, home furnishings, fiber selections, and other products, found that 41 percent of consumers had a problem with the bottom bed sheet fitting properly on their mattress. As such, ninety-percent said they would buy a sheet with stretch properties, while 88 percent said they would pay more for such a product. (Home Textiles Today)

“In response to this consumer research, and to provide our customers an innovative product that makes day-to-day living easier and more comfortable, BrylaneHome® made the decision to be the first brand to offer Sleep Tite™ sheets,” said David Milgrom, Senior Vice President/General Brand Manager for BrylaneHome®. “Even better, we kept the price for Sleep Tite™ sheets at an affordable level, a definite plus for those who are decorating on a budget.”

BrylaneHome® offers the latest styles, colors and designs in bedding, bath, window, cooking, dining, entertaining and beautiful home accents. BrylaneHome® also features the Plus Size Living collection, providing convenience and comfort in both home and lifestyle products for plus-size customers.

Visit BrylaneHome.com and order anytime 24/7. Orders are shipped via FedEx and will arrive to the designated shipping address within a few days. Customers can also join the thousands of fans who are following BrylaneHome® on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

