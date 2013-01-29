GL Announces Bulk FAX Capture & Analysis for 2wire, TDM, and IP Networks

GL Communications Inc. announced today the release of its latest– Bulk Fax Demodulator and Decoder (FaxDD™) and T.38 Fax Analysis (FaxDDT38™) Products.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Vijay Kulkarni CEO of the company said, “Various business entities such as call-centers, brokerages, government agencies, and carriers have a continual need to capture, analyze, and evaluate fax transmissions, over PSTN and IP Networks.

GL's FaxDD™ and FaxDDT38™ are two companion programs that can provide this capability easily and with great detail. Fax calls are intelligently filtered from non-Fax calls and subsequently captured and decoded in real time, i.e. multi page fax images, all signaling, and fax call quality information. These are conveniently logged and stored for further handling by other programs.”

He added, “One way of monitoring fax traffic is to record the traffic as PCM streams from a 2-Wire analog or 4 Wire T1 E1 circuit. Then in near real-time, demodulate and decode to a viewable format. If the fax is traversing an IP network (FoIP), then another way is to capture the data packets from a mirror port in an IP Network. Normally only the data messages and image data are transmitted over IP. Sometimes the PCM streams are sent in “pass thru” mode, or G.711 alaw or ulaw.

In either case, the data or PCM streams are captured in near real time, demodulated, and decoded. In cases where a fax call traverses TDM and IP networks, GL's FaxDD™ and FaxDDT38™ captures can be triggered to occur simultaneously, thereby providing important timing of correlated events over TDM and IP. Failed calls can be easily diagnosed.”

Mr.Kulkarni further added, “GL's FaxDD™ (Fax Demodulator and Decoder) is a licensed software application that processes 2-Wire or 4-Wire captures. GL's FaxDDT38™ is an off-line (non-real-time) software product that supports analysis of Fax traffic over IP using the files captured by popular IP capturing tools.

These products permit unlimited capture, demodulation, and decoding of Fax calls over conventional or IP networks. Simply connect non-intrusively to 2-Wire, TDM (T1 E1), or an IP mirror port and automatically identify, capture, and decode Fax calls as they occur – complete with Fax pages in Tiff format, all signaling that took place during the call, and Fax call quality information.”

Important Features:

·2-wire or 4-wire captures, A-Law, µ-Law, 13-bit linear PCM, and16-bit linear PCM data formats

·Operates stand-alone from a Batch file or Windows Command screen or as part of the GL VoiceBand Analysis application to produce decoded fax image TIFF files and call logs

·Output contains page-by-page packet statistics and Fax image summary.

·Fax image output in TIFF-F format

·Supports analysis of files captured by popular IP capturing tools. T.38 version 1 is supported

·Single- and multi-page ECM and non-ECM fax sessions are supported

·Decoding of transmitter-only captures is supported for non-ECM faxes

About GL Communications Inc.

Founded in 1986, GL Communications Inc. is a leading supplier of test, monitoring, and analysis equipment for TDM, Wireless, IP and VoIP networks. Unlike conventional test equipment, GL's test platforms provide visualization, capture, storage, and convenient features like portability, remotability, and scripting.

GL's TDM Analysis & Emulation line of products includes T1, E1, T3, E3, OC-3, OC-12, STM-1, STM-4, analog four-wire, and analog two-wire interface cards, external portable pods, and complete system solutions. Capabilities include voiceband traffic analysis and emulation across all traffic types (voice, digits, tones, fax, modem), all protocols (ISDN, SS7, GR-303, Frame Relay, HDLC, V5.X, ATM, GSM, GPRS, LTE, etc.), and with capacities up to thousands of channels. Our newest products provide astonishing capacity and capture capability up to and including gigabit speeds.

GL's VoIP and IP products generate / analyze thousands of calls and traffic simultaneously with traffic types such as frames, packets, voice files, digits, video, tones, noise, and fax. Almost all codecs are supported including G.711, G.729, AMR, EVRC-A,B,C, GSM, iSAC, and many more. Additional features include visual analysis, real-time listening, and recording. The product line also includes Ethernet / IP Testing capability that simulates and checks frame transport and throughput parameters of Ethernet and IP networks, including delay, errors and other impairments.

GL's Voice Quality Testing (VQT) product line complements all of GL's products. Using ITU-standard algorithms (PAMS, PSQM, and PESQ), GL's VQT provides a widely accepted solution for assessing voice quality in the telecom industry. Voice Quality Testing across multiple networks (T1, E1, T3, E3, OC-3, OC-12, VoIP, Wireless, and Landline) are all available.

GL's Wireless Products perform protocol analysis and voice quality assessment on GSM, CDMA, UMTS, and LTE networks. Connections can be made to any wireless phone with automated call control, GPS mapping and real-time signal measurements.

GL's Echo Canceller testing solutions provide the broadest range of simulation and analysis, including line and acoustic echo. GL's compliance testing per G.168. G.167, and P.340 across TDM, IP, VoIP and Wireless networks is widely accepted in the industry.

GL's wireless VQT solutions help assessing impairments to voice quality such as poor mobile phone quality, voice compression and decompression algorithms, delay, loss and gain in speech levels, noise, acoustic and landline echo, and other distortions are easily assessed and accurately measured.

GL's Handheld data testers can test a wide variety of communications facilities and equipment including T1, fractional T1, E1, fractional E1, T3 and E3 modems, multiplexers, CSU, DSUs, T1 CSUs, DTUs, NTUs and TIUs and more. The testers provide convenience, economy, and portability for almost any interface, including RS232, RS-422, RS-530, X.21, T1, E1, T3, E3, and many others.

GL's Network Surveillance and Monitoring products include Probes for TDM, IP, VoIP, ATM, and Wireless networks. An open standards based approach provides a scalable, feature rich, real-time access to network characteristics. Centralized or distributed access, efficient transport and database loading allow compatibility with 3rd party and standards based monitoring systems.

