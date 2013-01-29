Doll Clothes Superstore Announces Debut of Three New Ice Skating Outfits for American Girl Dolls and 18 Inch Dolls

Due to popular demand, Doll Clothes Superstore is proud to introduce their new line of ice skating outfits.

Due to popular demand, Doll Clothes Superstore is proud to introduce their new line of ice skating outfits. Many little girls look forward to going ice skating. Whether they are going to their local rink with family and friends or dreaming of Olympic gold, now they can accessorize their dolls to match them as they glide around the rink.

The ice skating outfits are unique to Doll Clothes Superstore and are featured in royal blue, lavender, purple and blue and bright baby blue. Each doll clothes outfit is hand-made and beautifully detailed. The first of the new outfits is a vibrant royal blue textured material with bright blue small lines that sparkle and includes matching pants. The next outfit is lavender, purple and blue interwoven with a beautiful geometric design print and includes matching pants, perfect for each little girl who dreams of figure skating gold. The last outfit is a stunning bright baby blue outfit with shiny threads in a glamorous thick velour material and comes with matching underpants. The neckline, hemline and arms edge are trimmed with white fake fur on each of the outfits for added warmth and style.

Little girls love to dress their dolls to match their own unique style. This new fun line of ice skating outfits allows girls to do just that. Whether they are at home during a snow storm or ice skating at the rink, girls will enjoy dressing up their dolls in these cheerful, brightly colored ensembles.

“I am thrilled to introduce this new line of highly anticipated ice skating outfits for American Girl dolls. What differentiates us from other sites is that we offer the most reasonable prices online for American Girl Doll and other 18 inch doll clothes. I know that price is often times a factor when parents are deciding which outfit to choose for their little girl's favorite doll. Now parents can rest assured that they are getting excellent quality doll clothes at reasonable price points that their little girls will adore,” said Mary Ann Walsh of Doll Clothes Superstore.

Each of these ice skating outfits for American Girl Dolls and other 18 inch dolls can be found and easily purchased online at http://www.dollclothessuperstore.com.

Doll Clothes Superstore is an online-based doll clothing company, committed to providing top quality merchandise at affordable prices. Doll Clothes Superstore has doll clothes for the most popular brands of dolls on the market, like Barbie and Ken, GI Joe, American Girl dolls, baby dolls, including Bitty Baby, My Twinn and Cabbage Patch Kid dolls, Beanie Babies, and stuffed animals. In addition to this, Doll Clothes Superstore also offers doll accessories such as shoes, jewelry, hair clips, umbrellas, and hangars, as well as matching girl and doll clothes. Doll Clothes Superstore is independently owned and not affiliated with any doll manufacturer.

