Mobile Educational App Developer, gWhiz, Realizes Significant Growth in 2012

Mobile app developer gWhiz has carved out a healthy share of the educational app market with its innovative, engaging mobile apps. The company has realized steady annual sales growth and profitability since its launch in 2008. Continued strong growth is expected in 2013.

2012 was an outstanding year for gWhiz LLC. The company's commitment to producing high quality, engaging mobile educational apps for lifelong learning paid off with strong product sales and increased market share on the iOS and Android mobile platforms. Innovations, like developing a multiplayer study-with-friends game feature for the test prep app, PrepZilla, and adding in-app access to leading publisher content in the universal flashcard app, gFlash, helped fuel gWhiz's success in 2012.

With hundreds of popular titles incorporating highly relevant content and cutting-edge features, gWhiz has experienced significant sales growth in the last few years with a 45% increase in downloads coming in 2012 alone. Flagship mobile flashcard app, gFlash, has driven much of this growth as its popularity continues to expand in the classroom and beyond. As more apps under development come on line and new publisher partnerships are established, gWhiz is on pace to exceed 1 million downloads in 2013.

“In this day and age, learning takes place everywhere, not just inside a classroom or at a desk,” remarked Kevin Reville, gWhiz founder. “gWhiz is committed to providing students with dynamic mobile educational apps that fit their busy lifestyles and make use of the latest in mobile technology.”

The growth factors that have spurred strong sales for gWhiz in 2012 are expected to continue in 2013. Through newly formed partnerships with market leaders such as Pearson and ETS, the company has several new educational apps currently under development. gWhiz continues to work with existing partners including McGraw-Hill, Barron's, FLVS and Wiley Publishing to expand current offerings. Good things await in 2013.

ABOUT gWhiz

Launched in 2008, gWhiz has established itself as a leading provider of engaging mobile educational applications. The company is focused on developing innovative educational software to foster a lifetime of learning for professionals and students of all ages. With hundreds of titles currently available on many platforms including the Apple's iOS devices, Android (including the Kindle Fire and Nook), BlackBerry, and Netbooks, the company's depth of experience is unmatched in the industry. gWhiz believes that contemporary mobile technology provides a unique opportunity to offer powerful, entertaining, on-the-go learning and student collaboration tools. For more information, go to http://www.gwhizmobile.com or visit us on Facebook or Twitter.

