MAXHARVEST™ Hair Transplant Surpasses 2 Million Viewers

Dr. Brett Bolton's MAXHARVEST™ hair transplant procedure has just surpassed 2 million viewers. There seems to be an ever-increasing interest in the latest state of the art procedure in the industry that delivers an undetectable suture line, a soft natural hairline, and strong density behind it.

Dr. Brett Bolton, founder and medical director of Great Hair Transplants continues to draw new viewers every day who are interested in a better way to deliver density in a hair transplant. The videos on the company YouTube channel, http://www.youtube.com/user/greathairtransplants, are incredible examples of what patients should expect from a hair transplant. All claims made by the company regarding the hairline, density and scar are completely backed up by hundreds of videos and photos. The number of people with hair loss watching the videos just keeps growing. They come from all over the world. The results are right there for everyone to inspect! The company continues on a mission to deliver these wonderful results to people frustrated with hair loss.

“There is no one out there getting the these kind of results”, stated Steve Cook, COO and Director of Branding at Great Hair Transplants. “Dr. Bolton and his surgical team continue to surpass my expectations every day”, he added. “The MAXHARVEST™ Procedure is helping most of my patients get outstanding results in just one procedure”, stated Dr. Bolton. “I believe in a practice of completely happy patients”, he added. With more than 2 million viewers watching the videos, it seems there will be many more happy hair loss patients to come!

Dr. Brett Bolton and Great Hair Transplants have been delivering outstanding hair transplant results to patients all around the world for more 16 years. The company brand includes the MAXHARVEST™, Bolton Bundles, the Bolton Whorl, and the Bolton Edge as techniques pioneered for patients of Great Hair Transplants. Examples of these techniques can be found on the company website, http://www.greathairtransplants.com.

