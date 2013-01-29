GayDestinationWeddings.com Launches Facebook Sweepstakes

Participants enter to win a 5-night stay at Avila Hotel Curacao

In honor of their recent launch, GayDestinationWeddings.com is running a Facebook sweepstakes, giving couples a chance to win a free destination wedding and stay. Participants will be entered to win a 5-night stay at the Avila Hotel Curacao, a commitment ceremony and wedding package, as well as one 2-piece suit from Fourteen, a lesbian, trans, and queer clothing line created by renowned LGBTQ expert Bernadette Coveney Smith. The sweepstakes runs from January 24 to February 7 and can be entered on GayDestinationWeddings.com's Facebook page by clicking on the sweepstakes tab, http://www.tabsite.com/wall_post.php?id=6748. Participants can enter once a day and are encouraged to share the sweepstakes with their friends in the LGBTQ community. The winner will be notified notified via email on February 8.

“We are excited to partner with The Avila Hotel and Fourteen to offer this contest,” said Richard Calvert, President & CEO of Destination Weddings Travel Group. “It is remarkable how many LGBTQ couples have already shared their stories with us. We are very proud of GayDestinationWeddings.com and what it offers our customers.”

GayDestinationWeddings.com, part of the Destination Weddings Travel Group family of celebratory travel sites, features “The G List” of world-class properties from around the globe, hand-curated for their proven ability in providing outstanding and personalized wedding celebrations for discerning LGBTQ couples. The G List properties range from affordable escapes to lavish opulence on private islands. GayDestionationWeddings.com also enlisted Coveney Smith to work with its wedding specialists to become certified with the Gay Wedding Institute.

The Avila Hotel is located on the Dutch Carribean island of Curacao. It was the first hotel in Curaçao to become a proud member of the IGLTA (International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association). The Avila Hotel is also the premier beachfront venue of choice for LGBTQ commitment ceremonies in Curaçao.

About Destination Weddings Travel Group

Destination Weddings Travel Group is comprised of five, full-service planning sites that specialize in celebratory travel markets across the globe. By combining the personal service and expertise of more than 200 certified specialists with resort partnerships in over 42 countries, the group affords customers a premier one-stop shopping experience. Its flagship site, DestinationWeddings.com, has worked with over 15,000 brides and in 2012 was ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500/5000 fastest-growing private companies in the country for the fifth consecutive year.

About Fourteen

Fourteen was created by leading LGBTQ wedding expert Bernadette Coveney Smith, also founder and president of 14 Stories, the first company in the U.S. specializing in same-sex wedding planning. Fourteen offers ready to wear suits, tuxedos and accessories especially for lesbians, trans and queer weddings, designed by conducting lesbians, queer and trans consultations.

