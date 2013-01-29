DiscountASP.NET Launches Managed Team Foundation Server 2012 Hosting in Europe

DiscountASP.NET officially launches managed Team Foundation Server 2012 hosting in UK-based data center.

DiscountASP.NET, a leading innovator in hosting solutions for Microsoft developers, announces the launch of managed Team Foundation Server (TFS) 2012 hosting in Europe.

Managed TFS hosting is a premium service where customers get their own instance of Team Foundation Server on a dedicated VM that is not shared with any other customer. While source control and work item tracking are part of the managed TFS Basic hosting solution, DiscountASP.NET also offers the managed TFS Full hosting option that includes SharePoint and Reporting.

Another benefit of the Managed TFS hosting solution is the ability to request server side customization, such as third-party software installations that are not possible with a shared TFS solution.

“We launched managed TFS 2012 hosting in our US data center last year and now we make the same service available in Europe,” said Takeshi Eto, VP Marketing and Business Development at DiscountASP.NET. “With this premium hosting service, development teams can enjoy all the benefits of TFS 2012 without having to manage infrastructure.”

In addition, DiscountASP.NET also offers TFS hosting customers with free TFS Proxy servers currently located in five global locations so that globally dispersed development teams can work more productively.

For more information and for quote requests, visit http://www.discountasp.net/tfs

About DiscountASP.NET:

DiscountASP.NET is a leader in hosting solutions for Microsoft developers. A Microsoft Partner with the Gold Hosting Competency and a Visual Studio Partner member, DiscountASP.NET offers both shared and managed TFS hosting solutions with free TFS proxy servers. As a leader in cutting-edge ASP.NET web hosting, DiscountASP.NET supports the latest Microsoft web stack. Through strong word-of-mouth and their commitment to ASP.NET developers, DiscountASP.NET has become the choice for enterprise-class ASP.NET web hosting and hosted TFS. For more information, visit http://www.DiscountASP.NET.

