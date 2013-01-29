Roll-Kraft Adds to Organization

Roll-Kraft adds four new team members

Roll-Kraft has added four new employees to its headquarters in Mentor, OH. The new team members include:



Jacob Bohinc in the Shipping & Receiving and Cleaning & Regrinds departments.

Tyler Kirby in the Shipping & Receiving and Cleaning & Regrinds departments.

Billy Breeding as an ID Grinder.

Jim Donaldson as a driver and a member of the Maintenance Department.

Each gentleman comes with various work experience and schooling, and it is expected that their addition will benefit the company as well as the Roll-Kraft customers.

