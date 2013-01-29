Santa Cruz Pasta Factory Cuts Costs, Eliminates Errors, Boosts Productivity with New Integrated Delivery Tracking Solution from MSA Systems

Santa Cruz Pasta Factory has implemented a new technology solution comprised of MSA Systems' QStock inventory control software, Quickbooks accounting software and Intermec handheld devices that has enabled the company to slash store delivery times, reduce invoice production costs to near-zero and eliminate driver input errors that were costing the Bay Area firm hundreds of dollars a month.

Originally a small restaurant/Italian deli, the company evolved into a manufacturing and production operation that currently distributes some two dozen variously-priced products to large (Whole Foods) and small grocers along the Central California Coast and in the San Francisco Bay Area. As business grew, paper/carbon-based manual invoice processing at delivery sites exacted a toll on driver efficiency, taking up to 40 minutes at each location. Hand-written invoicing errors were rarely correctable, requiring delivery tracking, time-consuming and expensive revisits to stores, embarrassing explanations and unpredictable outcomes.

Factory owner Steve Simonovich knew the situation couldn't continue. With Quickbooks already installed as the company's accounting system, he engaged with MSA Systems for a technology solution to manage the delivery and invoicing processes. Already seamlessly integrated with Quickbooks, MSA's QStock inventory management system was an easy choice, and to round out the solution, MSA Systems also provided Intermec CN50 handheld computers and PB51 printers to allow not only on-site data entry and invoice printing, but also wireless connectivity to the Quickbooks/QStock accounting and inventory management software.

With the tracking software installed, MSA also trained the drivers. “I was shocked at how fast they picked it up,” Simonovich said. “You assume going from a manual to computer-based operation will take a bit of time, but after about 30 minutes the drivers were ready to go.”

Time spent at stores has been halved, he said, and an invoice-creation process that formerly took 25 minutes now takes five at the most. Invoice costs have dropped from 18 cents to near-zero. Input errors have been virtually eliminated and with drivers able to make as many as four additional stops per day, Simonovich has avoided, for now, the need for an additional driver and van even as the business continues to grow.

Simonovich noted that with the boost the new technology has given his business, he is considering expansion of product shipments outside of his current operating territory. The new integrated solution will be a major factor in moving those plans forward, he said.

