H&H Environmental Construction and Consulting Announces School Mold Removal Program

President and CEO of H & H Environmental Construction and Consulting Inc., Kevin Hinchey, is working to raise awareness on the continuous issue of mold presence and unsafe air quality throughout educational settings.

President and CEO of H & H Environmental Construction and Consulting Inc., Kevin Hinchey, has announced a multi-state school mold removal program. The company is working to raise awareness on the continuous issue of mold presence and unsafe air quality throughout educational settings. H&H Environmental is the leading service provider of mold remediation throughout the East Coast.

There has been an increase in the public's awareness that mold and other indoor air contaminants cause illness. On the forefront is the issue of environmental contaminants in schools. Moisture problems caused by water leaks and poor maintenance, as well as the misuse of pesticides and cleaning products, are the most common causes for mold growth.

Inadequate building design, construction and materials can also cause undetected mold growth. Schools that have had roof leaks or any other type of water intrusion can put faculty and students at risk of mold-related illness. Due to limited budgets, structural problems are often ignored or patched over.

In certain circumstances, if the mold is unobtrusive and not remediated, it can produce mycotoxins. Inhalation of these mycotoxins can cause a variety of adverse side effects, including mucous membrane irritation, skin rashes, nausea, immune system suppression, acute or chronic liver damage, acute or chronic central nervous damage, endocrine effects and cancer. Aside from the health hazards that are linked to school mold exposure, inadequate air quality can reduce a student's ability to learn and decrease scholastic performance.

Due to this serious matter, Hinchey believes that air quality testing should be made mandatory in educational environments. Independent consultants, that do not have a direct connection with the district, should be used as a third-party consultant to complete the school mold testing.

“Keeping the faculty members and the kids safe is our priority and we will stop at nothing to fulfill that goal,” says Hinchey.

Environmentally safe products, including Anabec Advanced Cleaning Solution and Anabec X-70 Plus Antimicrobial, have been approved by the State Education Department as well as the General Services Environmental Unit for use in a school setting.

Hinchey adds, “As a contractor, and someone who has school-aged children, I know the importance more than ever of safeguarding our kids from mold threats. I remain committed to working with school districts on this important issue.”

About H&H Environmental Construction and Consulting

H&H Environmental Construction and Consulting provides indoor air testing and school mold removal services in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.hhenvironmental.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebschools/mold/prweb10350889.htm