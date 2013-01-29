DoctorSites (Websites for Doctors) Announces Partnership with DPM United to Offer Website Marketing For Doctors

The partnership between DoctorSites and DPM United will help doctors attract new patients by developing an effective online presence and by capitalizing on podiatry products and services.

DoctorSites, the leading website and online marketing company for doctors, announced today its affiliation with DPM United LLC. The new relationship means DoctorSites will offer a selection of websites and marketing solutions for doctors, and provide DPM United customers with exclusive benefits and promotional offers.

“This new partnership with DPM United shows our devotion to helping medical professionals boom their business by offering invaluable technological solutions that take their practice to a new level,” said Sara Sims, Director of Business Development at DoctorSites. “We believe that DoctorSites provides cutting edge solutions to medical professionals and we look forward to providing these benefits to DPM United customers so that they can have a strong online presence.”

DPM United: Podiatry Products & Services

DPM United LLC provides podiatrists with customizable E-Dispensary platforms which minimize clinical costs and improve patient compliance for optimal recoveries. DPM United's integrated healthcare management services help podiatric clinics increase profits, reduce costs and improve patient outcomes.

DoctorSites: Websites for Doctors

DoctorSites specializes in creating websites that are engaging, professional, cost-effective, and extremely simple to maintain, and help doctors successfully market and manage their practice online. DoctorSites package (with no set-up fees or contracts) include everything that's needed for a professional online presence, including Search Engine Optimization, integrated email, editing tools, credit card processing, online appointment notifications, and unlimited technical and customer support.

As an added benefit, DPM United customers will receive One Month Free when they sign up for DoctorSites services by entering the promotional code of “DPMU”. Medical professionals can get started building their online presence today by visiting http://www.DoctorSites.com.

