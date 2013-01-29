SAManage Integrates with 140+ SaaS Tools to Expand Service Desk Functionality Even More

SAManage service desk is the first to offer its customers to easily extend their service desk functionality through drag-and-drop integration with 140+ applications

SAManage, the leader in cloud-based, integrated Service Desk Management and IT Asset Management software now allows its customers to connect the SAManage Service Desk with 140+ applications, no messy code required. This extension allows users to enjoy even more cool features that help them manage their service desk tickets and assets in the way that is most intuitive and effective.

Service desk managers can now easily extend their service desks by integrating with their favorite SaaS tools. SAManage offers the first service desk that can be extended with many applications and without having to code. Users are relieved from having to build and maintain these interfaces, saving cost and effort. Service desk managers can use these extensions to optimize their service desk for top efficiency and ease of use. They can decide how to extend the service desk in order to be alerted in the timeliest manner, to best prioritize and distribute service tickets amongst team members and to add issues to a knowledge base efficiently.

With these integrations for example, service tickets can be received by the team through even more channels other than the email or service desk listing, like SMS, chat or as a card on a task board. Furthermore, the SAManage Service Desk can sync documents and articles with external Knowledge Management Systems and data can automatically be moved from the organizations ERP system into SAManage. Other possibilities include the option to extend the SAManage Service Desk to integrate with a Technical Issue Tracking system, where complicated issues can be opened automatically through a trigger from SAManage. All these examples together with a large list of additional integrations, take the service desk experience to a whole new level of functionality and ease of use.

The setup of these integrations is done by a simple set of triggers and actions which are selected in a drag and drop interface to connect SAManage to other SaaS solutions. Each integration is completed within a matter of minutes, no coding required.

The service desk team can build an unlimited number of integrations to enhance ticket management efficiency and service levels.

Recent Examples from SAManage Customers:

-Notifications are received via Google Talk when an incidents are created

-Incidences that occur in SAManage are automatically created in Jira

-When a new file in Box is uploaded, a new article is instantly created in the SAManage knowledge base

-When a new risk in SAManage occurs, an alert SMS is instantly created in Twilio

There are many more possible integrations powered by Zapier, for more information: http://www.samanage.com/products/integration.html

