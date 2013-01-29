IGMAS Confirms Strategic Hospitality IT Services Relationship with Prestigious Hospitality Group - Highgate Hotels

Hospitality-Focused IT Services Experts to provide Comprehensive 24x7 Help Desk and Operations Services, Network Administration, Project Management and Standardized Product Procurement Nationally

IGMAS Technologies today confirmed the strategic relationship with Highgate Hotels, a prestigious owner, operator, and management company of both independent and branded hotels throughout the United States. IGMAS Technologies, through its hospitality-focused IT services group will provide Highgate Hotels properties and corporate offices with a host of IT services including its unique brand of Helpdesk services 24-hours per day. This enhanced Service Center for Highgate Hotels, staffed with hospitality-trained engineering resources, compliments IGMAS' other comprehensive industry IT services already in place. Highgate Hotels properties will also enjoy escalated Tier 2 and Tier 3 technical support services, centralized network administration, and PCI compliance remediation efforts, including the monitoring of backup services, antivirus efforts, patch management, and other key infrastructure services.

“We are truly honored and excited about this strategic partnership with Highgate Hotels. Adding such a respected group of hotels to our expanding hospitality service offerings is a great honor. Over the years, we've made a concerted effort to listen to and take the time to fully understand our client's needs and have responded by offering this new level of service and support, to which our clients are reacting very favorably”, said Michael Breindel, President of IGMAS Technologies, Inc. “As most people know, the hospitality industry is a 24-hour operation, seven days a week. Specific to our Service Center solution for Highgate Hotels, we felt it was important for our organization to be readily accessible to accommodate their unique needs. We simply took the next logical step in our relationship by expanding our services and the hours of operation to their properties that allow critical work, including system patching and upgrades, to take place after night audit.”

IGMAS Technologies, Inc. is a technology management and services organization specializing in high-quality enterprise products and services including strategic consulting, infrastructure design, product integration, national deployments, and comprehensive support services. IGMAS offers experienced technology and business consultants, project managers and product specialists well versed in the intricacies and challenges of Information Technology. For more information, visit http://www.igmas.com or contact IGMAS Technologies, Inc. at 877-609-8324.

