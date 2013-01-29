Calgary Region Looks to Attract Business, Investment with New GIS Planning Website

Explore Calgary Region website, http://www.ExploreCalgaryRegion.ca, provides dynamic data and sophisticated mapping technologies to help expanding businesses

The Calgary Regional Partnership, in partnership with GIS Planning, has launched http://www.ExploreCalgaryRegion.ca, making access to powerful business information research only a mouse-click away.

Using Geographic Information System (GIS) Software, the website provides immediate access to in-depth information including dynamic real estate, demographics and industry breakdowns. Website visitors can view available properties, along with size, use, cost and development incentives. Corresponding demographic reports such as labour force, education levels, consumer spending, and age can be created. In addition, businesses are mapped by industry showing their distribution and concentrations throughout the area.

"A major goal of the Calgary Regional Partnership is to increase economic growth and prosperity in our region,” says Calgary Regional Partnership Chair and Mayor of Cochrane, Truper McBride. “ExploreCalgaryRegion.ca is a valuable tool that will help us in our efforts to attract new businesses, facilitate investment and grow jobs. We want people to know that The Calgary Region is a beneficial place to do business.”

"When anyone is considering the Calgary Region as a potential spot to expand or relocate a business, the first thing they need is information. The Calgary Real Estate Board is interested in a website that helps them find this information fast,” says Calgary Real Estate Board CEO, Alan Tennant. “ExploreCalgaryRegion.ca was designed with site selection consultants in mind. By using the Internet to respond to information requests in real time we are able to provide our customers with the response they need.”

ExploreCalgaryRegion.ca is available free and instantly for access to industrial and commercial real estate in the Calgary Region, along with a database of available properties with images. The new website provides immediate access to critical business intelligence that decision makers need to make an investment decision in the Calgary Region.

San Francisco-based GIS Planning created the online software that powers the new web tool.

About GIS Planning

GIS Planning,http://www.gisplanning.com, is the world leader in online economic development solutions. More than 13,000 U.S. cities in 42 states are served by the company's GIS software, which provides real estate, demographic and industry data to help site selection professionals. GIS Planning invented ZoomProspector.com, a free website that enables companies to identify the best locations to start-up, expand or relocate, and SizeUp.com, a free tool to help businesses grow. GIS Planning is an exclusive partner of the International Economic Development Council, and has been on the Inc. 5000 list for the past four years.

About the Calgary Regional Partnership

The Calgary Regional Partnership has provided opportunities for collaboration, efficiency and managed growth for communities in the Calgary area since 1999. With a focus on future generations, fourteen municipalities across the region are voluntary members of the Partnership, and work in collaboration to ensure that growth in the area is sustainable over the long-term. The focus is on preserving our natural environment and water resources while fostering the regions economic prosperity through initiatives like transit and water/wastewater stewardship systems.

About the Calgary Real Estate Board

CREB® is ranked as one of the largest real estate boards in Canada. It is a professional body of more than 5,000 licensed brokers and registered associates, representing 235 member offices. One of the main functions of CREB® is the operation of the Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) System.

