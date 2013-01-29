New Blog Post from Logistics SaaS Provider asks ''Is it Christmas Every Morning on your Dock?''

The negative impacts of operating a receiving department on a ‘first come, first serve' basis are explained as well as common misconceptions about implementing a dock scheduling system.

The C3 Yard blog recently revisited the issues that haunt receiving departments that operate on a ‘first come, first serve' basis when a prospect started a meeting by saying, “At our operation, it's Christmas every morning - each morning it's a surprise on who shows up.”

It is common for companies, as in this case, not to have an appointment process. All too often carriers just show up and the operation does its best to unload trailers as quickly as possible. Start-up volumes for most warehouses are usually modest, so a “first come first serve” approach might initially be manageable; however as the business grows and traffic volumes increase this approach can have many negative effects on the operation.

The three main areas identified where operations will be improved by implementing dock scheduling include:

1. Labor planning.

2. Carrier Relations.

3. Business Growth.

Although dock scheduling is a quick and relatively simple process to implement, managing change should never be taken lightly. ‘'Understandably, much of the resistance that we see related to companies improving their dock scheduling processes stems from a general fear of change,'' states Greg Braun Senior VP of Sales & Marketing at C3 Solutions. ‘'However, I also hear a lot of false assumptions on why implementing a dock scheduling system is not practical and consequently not a priority.''

Four misconceptions about implementing a dock scheduling system:

1. The company prides itself in servicing vendors/carriers and can't afford to turn any of them away.

2. Implementing a scheduling system is going to cost valuable resources in both time and money.

3. The inbound/outbound volume isn't sufficient to warrant an automated system.

4. The Carriers will never cooperate and respect the schedule provided.

C3's Yard blog concludes by stating that there is no reason why dock operations should be a daily surprise. For more information on all the options available to improve dock operations, download C3 Solutions' white paper “Understanding the value of Dock Scheduling” or visit http://www.c3solutions.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebc3solutions/dockschedulingblog/prweb10369837.htm