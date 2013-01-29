Vasont Systems Briefs Attendees on Component Content Management Solutions at the Intelligent Content Conference

Vasont Systems is sponsoring this sold-out corporate publishing conference in San Francisco.

For the fifth year, Vasont Systems is sponsoring the popular Intelligent Content Conference that will take place in San Francisco on February 7-8, 2013 at the Mission Bay Conference Center at UCSF. During the conference, Vasont Systems will provide information on component content management systems and how they can lower costs and decrease cycle times in corporate publishing.

This year's event features sessions and exhibits on the emerging discipline of corporate publishing with an emphasis on the standards, methods, and tools needed to deliver the right information, to the right people, at the right time, in the right format and language, on the device of the customer's choosing. Attendees can choose from three tracks of sessions that focus on content; mobile web, ebooks, and apps; and corporate publishing. For more information about the conference, go to http://intelligentcontentconference.com/.

Designed to improve productivity and time-to-market of products, the Vasont CMS makes it easy for organizations to manage their multilingual technical documentation and business information. The system's comprehensive single-source functionality stores content once, ensuring accuracy and increasing the efficiency of repurposing content to multiple media formats while managing the workflow and the overall business process of creating and publishing content.

About Vasont Systems

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Vasont Systems provides component content management software and XML data services to Fortune 1,000 companies and global organizations from a variety of industries, including manufacturing, technology, publishing, financial, and healthcare. Since 1992, Vasont Systems has helped companies organize their critical business assets, manage productivity, and disseminate information in many languages to multiple media channels while reducing their costs by an average of 63% and shortening overall cycle times by 75% on average. Vasont Systems has been named multiple times to the EContent 100 list of “best and brightest digital content companies.” For more information, visit http://www.vasont.com.

