KVMSwitchTech Introduces Improved Fiber Optic DVI and HDMI Extenders

KVMSwitchTech's New Fiber Optic Extenders for Reduced Cost and Electromagnetic Interference at Longer Distances

While Cat5 Video Extenders provide an elegant solution for most installations, some scenarios require transmitting signals over greater distances and security against Electromagnetic Interference. KVMSwitchTech recently added two great new products specifically designed to fill this role. These new Fiber Optic Extender products are available to for both DVI and HDMI installations. DVI and HDMI Fiber Extender units are the perfect solution for long distance installations, or anywhere that electromagnetic interference might be a concern. Common installations include factories where cable runs are near power lines and medical centers where large magnetic or radiating equipment are used.

KVMSwitchTech's new DVI Fiber Extender helps keep costs low by using 1 channel SC type multi-mode fiber optic cables. These DVI units support full HD 1080P and PC/WXGA 1920x1200 resolutions. Despite supporting distances upto 1000 feet, the HDCP compliant data is transmitted in real time. Because they use slim and lightweight aluminum cases they are unobtrusive and the only other consideration that has to be made for these extenders is power for the receiving unit.

KVMSwitchTech carries a full range of Fiber Extender, Video Matrix and Video Splitter products for government, military, aerospace, industrial, commercial, telephone, medical industry and surveillance applications.

About KVMSwitchTech

KVMSwitchTech is a dedicated group with extensive experience in the Keyboard, Video, and Mouse industry. Their many years of experience provided them with deep knowledge of KVM equipment. This knowledge is evident in thorough phone and email support. Whether providing project planning, configuration advice, or simply troubleshooting KVMSwitchTech staff is friendly, courteous, and patient. Call their friendly support staff to determine the best fiber optic extender solution for video, audio, and USB.

