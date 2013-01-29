transOMIC technologies Releases Tagged ORF Clones for Protein Expression

Genome-scale ORF collections advance tools for gene analysis

transOMIC technologies announced today that it has partnered with Clontech (a Takara Bio company) to launch the MGC premier™ Tagged ORF collections for gene and protein analysis. Over 40,000 human, mouse and rat genes are represented in these new genome-scale ORF collections, making transOMIC technologies the largest provider of gene content for protein expression.

“Introducing this new collection of ORF expression vectors supports our mission to offer new gene analysis tools to the market,” said Blake Simmons, chief executive officer of transOMIC technologies. “By using Clontech's validated expression system and fusion-tags, we can now provide ready-to-express gene content to simplify gene and protein analysis.”

transOMIC technologies was recently made an archive site for full-length cDNA collections in the NIH's Mammalian Gene Collection. The company has significantly expanded the utility of this resource with the MGC premier™ Expression-Ready cDNA clone collection in 2012 and now in 2013 with the MGC premier Tagged ORFs for protein expression.

transOMIC technologies' partnership with Clontech combines industry leading expertise in the development of gene expression systems with transOMIC's extensive gene content. These vectors contain validated fusion tags that minimize interference with protein function and are ideal for protein expression and analysis. With a choice of two well characterized fusion tags in the N- or C-terminal format and coverage across three genomes, researchers now have immediate access to versatile protein expression vectors and the broadest, highest quality gene content on the market.

Andrew Farmer, Ph.D., vice president for research and development at Clontech Laboratories, Inc. said, “As leading developers of mammalian expression and protein purification systems, we are pleased to work with transOMIC technologies to provide high quality gene collections expressed using Clontech technologies.”

“As the official archive site for the MGC we are aligned with NIH's mandate to make gene content easily available to researchers. Even better, we're adding new functionality to the gold standard cDNA clone collection,” said Gwen Fewell, Ph.D., chief commercial officer for transOMIC technologies. “Providing access to genes previously unavailable in well studied expression systems allows researchers new flexibility with familiar tools.”

For product details or more information about the MGC premier™ Tagged ORF collections see http://www.transomic.com

About transOMIC technologies, inc.

transOMIC technologies is a newly founded biotechnology company focused on providing the life science research market with innovative technologies and research tools to accelerate the quest towards elucidating the complexity of life and human disease. These research tools for gene manipulation provide investigators with high-quality genes, RNAi tools and delivery reagents for gene function analysis in relation to oncology, neuroscience and metabolic disorders.

For more information, visit transOMIC technologies' website:

http://www.transomic.com

About Clontech Laboratories, Inc.

Clontech Laboratories, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Takara Bio Inc., develops, manufactures, and distributes a wide range of life science research reagents under the Clontech and Takara brands. Key products include the Living Colors fluorescent proteins; high-performance qPCR and PCR reagents (including the Ex Taq™, LA Taq™, Titanium®, and Advantage® enzymes); RT enzymes and SMART™ library construction kits; the innovative In-Fusion® cloning system; Tet-based inducible gene expression systems; and a range of Macherey-Nagel nucleic acid purification tools. These and other products support applications including gene discovery, regulation, and function; protein expression and purification; RNAi and stem cell studies; and plant and food research. For more information, visit http://www.clontech.com.

About Takara Bio Inc.

Takara Bio Inc. is an innovative biotechnology company based in Shiga, Japan. As a world leader in biotechnology research and development, Takara Bio was the first company to market PCR technology in Japan and is also the developer of the RetroNectin® reagent, which is used as a world-standard in gene therapy protocols. In addition to providing research reagents and equipment to the life science research market, Takara Bio has active research and product development activities in the fields of gene and cell-based therapy, and agricultural biotechnology; and is committed to preventing disease and improving the quality of life for all people through the use of biotechnology. Through strategic alliances with other industry leaders, Takara Bio aims to extend its reach around the world. More information is available at http://www.takara-bio.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebtransomic_technologies/Clontech/prweb10369466.htm