Great Place to Work® Institute Names cleverbridge #11 on 2013 Top German Employers List

Company selected as one of the best German employers in the IT industry due to its exceptional workplace culture and benefits

cleverbridge, the premier global e-commerce provider for software and SaaS companies, announces it was named one of the 40 best German employers in the IT industry by the Great Place to Work® Institute and media partner "Computerwoche." cleverbridge was named #11 on the Great Place to Work list, which recognizes the top 40 IT companies in Germany with exceptional workplace cultures based on a benchmark survey "Beste Arbeitgeber in der IT 2013.”

To identify top employers, the Great Place to Work Institute issued an anonymous survey to company employees inquiring about key workplace issues such as trust, teamwork, professional development, compensation, promotion and work-life balance. Overall, 85 percent of cleverbridge AG employees who participated in the survey said that cleverbridge is a great place to work. A total of 93 percent of employees said they are more than happy with the centrally located cleverbridge office, numerous amenities and available equipment. In addition, 93 percent said that cleverbridge makes new employees feel especially welcome.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Great Place to Work Institute as one of the best German employers in the IT industry,” said Christian Blume, CEO, cleverbridge. “With a 32 percent employee growth rate last year, cleverbridge continues to attract top talent because of our open company culture and exceptional workplace benefits. The Great Place to Work ranking solidifies the importance we place on integrity, respect for employees, fairness and camaraderie in our workplace.”

Companies included in "Beste Arbeitgeber in der IT 2013 " automatically qualify to participate in cross-industry Great Place to Work competitions "Deutschlands Beste Arbeitgeber 2013" and "Best Workplaces in Europe 2013.”

