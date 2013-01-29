The Spiegel Group Selects StorHouse from FileTek as Its New Online Digital Archive Solution

FileTek, Inc., a leading global provider of large-scale data management, Big Data Storage virtualization, and active archive solutions, today announced that the Spiegel Group, which publishes the largest European news magazine, Der Spiegel, selected StorHouse® for Media and Entertainment as its new online digital active archive.

FileTek, Inc., a leading global provider of large-scale data management, Big Data Storage virtualization, and active archive solutions, today announced that the Spiegel Group, which publishes the largest European news magazine, Der Spiegel, selected StorHouse® for Media and Entertainment as its new online digital active archive. The StorHouse-managed archive will store, manage, back up, and protect all of the Spiegel Group's media content, including traditional print and online mixed media (print and video), while providing its journalists and editors with timely online access to all digital assets. The Spiegel Group purchased three StorHouse systems, two for high availability and resilience, and one for disaster recovery purposes. By leveraging the StorHouse capability to intelligently blend disk and tape as part of scaled-out NAS storage with the many StorHouse automated data and storage management features, the Spiegel Group will benefit from lower storage management costs and ensured leading-edge information delivery to the user communities it serves.

Robert Kiehne, Group Leader, IT Systems Management at the Spiegel Group, remarked, “Digital content is the Spiegel Group's most valuable asset, and consequently, our proposed online active archive project has many demanding specifications. These include long-term asset protection, ensured data integrity throughout the content lifecycle, scalability to accommodate future growth, cost-effective environmentally friendly storage options such as tape, direct and timely online access to all content, and simplified system administration, including data migration. Based on our research, only StorHouse from FileTek met all these stringent requirements. Moreover, StorHouse is an extremely cost-effective solution that provides a significant ROI.”

“All the publications produced by the Spiegel Group are based on outstanding journalistic quality and independent reporting,” stated Gary Szukalski, President of FileTek. “As such, we are proud to welcome the Spiegel Group as a FileTek customer and pleased that the Spiegel Group chose StorHouse for its online Big Data digital archive project. StorHouse gives the Spiegel Group all the features it needs to succeed, including automated content validation and repair, native file format backup, virtually unlimited scalability, and the flexibility to add future systems with minimal effort. The ultimate benefits are unmatched data assurance and access at the lowest cost per terabyte of storage. We and our German integration partner, Itiso, look forward to working with the Spiegel Group IT team to deliver a first-class, online digital archive service.”

About StorHouse for Media and Entertainment

StorHouse for Media and Entertainment is large-scale storage virtualization and data management software specifically designed to store, access, back up, and protect very large volumes of new digital content and converted analog content generated by highly scalable and dynamic digital applications. As a hardware-independent, multi-functional software platform, StorHouse intelligently blends disk and tape as part of a scaled-out NAS environment while providing an intelligent data management strategy for Big Data. Because StorHouse abstracts hardware, users see a single unified global namespace rather than specific device types so that SSD, JBOD, RAID, MAID, and tape, including LTO varieties, all look like one unlimited storage pool. In addition, by storing data in native rather than proprietary file format, StorHouse eliminates the need for formal restore procedures. Instead, users have self-service access to StorHouse-managed data at any time without IT intervention. No application interfaces or changes to existing applications are required.

As a full-service production solution, StorHouse for Media and Entertainment provides unmatched data assurance and access at the lowest possible cost per terabyte of storage. Customers use it daily to overcome pre- and post-production challenges such as rapid video ingest/retrieval; high-performance content sharing by diverse transcoders/editors; and export, backup, and long-term preservation of raw, edited, and master digital content.

About FileTek

FileTek, Inc. is a premier provider of large-scale data management, Big Data Storage virtualization, and active archive solutions, enabling organizations, worldwide and across multiple industry segments, to efficiently manage, rapidly access, and effectively govern their ever-growing volume of enterprise data. Since 1984, FileTek has provided comprehensive, award-winning solutions to companies, prestigious educational institutions, scientific and government agencies worldwide. Our patented and innovative StorHouse high-volume data management solutions provide unmatched levels of information access, data assurance, and lowest cost per petabyte of storage for all categories and volumes of data.

FileTek is headquartered at 9400 Key West Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850. Telephone: 301-251-0600. Fax: 301-251-1990. The FileTek international headquarters, FileTek Ltd, is located at One Northumberland Ave., London WC2N 5BW. Telephone: +44 (0) 207 872 5583. Fax: +44 (0) 207 753 2829. The company also has offices across North America. To learn more about FileTek, visit: http://www.filetek.com.

About the Spiegel Group

The Spiegel Group is a large media production company with a globally recognized reputation for first-class journalism, investigation, and comment. Major publications and programs include Der Spiegel magazine, Germany's leading news magazine and the largest in Europe; Spiegel Online, the primary news site on the German-speaking Internet; manager magazine, the monthly business magazine for professional decision makers and managers; and the Harvard Business Manager, an independent journal that covers practical management topics. In addition, the Spiegel Group produces Spiegel TV, which holds a strong position in a competitive television market. The company is located in a new headquarters building in Hamburg's HafenCity, where all staff members, united under one roof, work together to promote outstanding journalistic quality and independent coverage of all news and information offerings of the Spiegel Group. For more information, visit http://www.spiegelgruppe.de.

About Itiso

Founded in 2005, Itiso delivers and integrates customized, vendor-independent, infrastructure solutions into business processes with a special focus on storage consulting and solutions in archive, backup, disaster recovery, Cloud approaches, digital archiving, storage management, storage virtualization, and performance/data analysis. Itiso clients range from medium-sized enterprises to internationally renowned organizations with a global reach. The Itiso team of system architects and consultants has more than 50 man-years of experience in designing and developing highly complex server and storage solutions. For more information, please visit: http://www.itiso.de.

