Jasper Arts Center Continues to Grow in New Directions

Jasper Arts Center continues to seek new ideas and grow in new directions. They have added a New Directions Performer series for their 2012-2013 season to draw a different demographic and continue to expand programming to meet the needs of their audience.

Time after time the shows at the Jasper Arts Center leave the audience entertained by bringing worldwide talent and experiences to an intimate setting. This 700-seat theater offers some of the highest quality professional performing arts events and programs currently on tour.

Although the economy continues to exert a major influence on both spending and revenue, Jasper Arts Center continues to expand programming to meet the needs of their audience. For this 2012-2013 season, they added a New Directions – Performer Series specifically to attract the demographic of people between the ages of 25 to 45. During this series, Jake Shimabukuro performed in November of 2012 taking the ukulele instrument to places that other musicians only dream of. Critically acclaimed 10,000 Maniacs are scheduled to perform as well under this “new directions” series, including such tunes as chart-topping These Are the Days. Also, on March 17, metal, movement, and a mini-skirt collide with the performance by ScrapArtsMusic, an innovative percussion theatre featuring five hyper-kinetic performers who play amazing instruments skillfully crafted from salvaged and recycled junk.

Along with the New Directions series Jasper Arts Center continues this year with their Traditional Series, Backstage Concert Series, and Family-Fun Series.

A popular series for all is the Backstage concert series at Jasper Arts Center. The audience sits on stage with the performers on this informal musical series. Only 140 seats per show allow the audience to enjoy a house concert feel. Upcoming backstage performances include the legendary folk musician Peter Yarrow on March 27 and the passionate jazz and blues musician Kyle Eastwood on April 5.

An upcoming traditional performance includes the Russian National Ballet Theatre performance Swan Lake. This timeless tale of romance and betrayal, performed by some of the top dancers in the world, takes place on March 22.

The Family-Fun series brings fun for all ages. Upcoming shows in this series includes the Gruffalo, based on the popular children's story by Julia Donaldson (on February 17), and the award-winning Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre, offering surprises and over 25 amazingly talented pets that will delight every audience member (on April 14).

Jasper Arts Center's dedication to entertainment and the arts leaves the audience with memories they will not soon forget. With the wide diversity of acts, there is something for everyone to enjoy. For more information, visit http://www.jasperarts.org or call 812-482-3070.

