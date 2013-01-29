BIT C2 Diagnostics Adds Hematology Competence Center

BIT C2 Diagnostics is a leader in development, design, manufacture and support of custom Hematology instrumentation. In response to recent growth, demand and internal initiatives to interface more efficiently with its sister companies, BIT C2 Diagnostics has expanded its facility by adding a Hematology Competence Center; occupation of the Center is expected by the end of January, 2013.

BIT C2 Diagnostics, a BIT company located in Montpellier, France, has announced immediate expansion of its 1400 square meter facility to include a Hematology Competence Center. Construction of the 2.7 million Euro, 400 square meter expansion is already complete and occupation of the new Center is expected by the end of January, 2013. “We're looking forward to having the space to work on more projects simultaneously,” said Eric Jolain, CEO of BIT C2 Diagnostics. “We'll also be able to ensure greater reliability at product launch due to the fact that all production will now be done internally, interfacing strictly with other BIT manufacturing sites – such as BIT Analytical Instruments, GmbH and BIT MedTech in Irvine, CA, USA.”

BIT C2 Diagnostics is a leader in development, design, manufacture and support of custom Hematology instrumentation. With its comprehensive technical expertise, BIT C2 Diagnostics is able to provide a large array of engineering services, from rapid prototyping to OEM design and manufacturing.

BIT C2 Diagnostics is a BIT company. For over 35 years BIT Group has provided services in the field of contract development and manufacturing as well as after-sales service for customers in the fields of medical, diagnostics, life science, and biotechnology. As a part of the financially strong Messer Group, BIT Companies provide their systems solutions worldwide and in compliance with ISO 13485 and 9001 standards. As registered contract service providers to the FDA, BIT Companies meet the stringent regulations with regard to medical and complex medical technical products while simultaneously adhering to predefined design-to-cost and time-to-market targets.

BIT Companies include BIT Medtech, Source Scientific, & BIT Analytical Instruments Ltd. (USA) BIT Analytical Instruments GmbH (Germany); BIT Technologies (China); BIT Japan (Japan); and BIT C2 Diagnostics (France).

