The Autism Channel is profiled on NPR's On The Media

The Autism Channel is profiled on this week's On The Media radio program, produced by WNYC for NPR.

The Autism Channel targets people on the spectrum and their supporting family members and caregivers, an audience of roughly 16 million in the United States and 50 million worldwide. The show is available at On The Media's website.

The program profiles Daniel Heinlein, a 26-year old television host diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome, an autism-spectrum development disorder that can affect social interaction and behavior. Heinlein hosts I Am Autistic, the network's flagship show; other shows include Dr. Judy, the Rocket Family Chronicles, At Home With, Real Look Autism, Cooking with Jana and Music Therapy with Debbie Dacus.

Dr. Judy features Dr. Judith Aronson-Ramos, a board-certified developmental and behavioral pediatrician, whose shows often focus on early diagnosis and early intervention, which have been shown to be highly effective to bring about improvement in young children on the spectrum.

The Rocket Family Chronicles features Sam Rubin, now age 19, who was diagnosed with autism as a toddler and was non-verbal for fourteen months. Sam was home-schooled for many years and enrolled in an acting class to help him to learn "turn-taking" in conversation. The series is a lighthearted dramatic presentation featuring a fictional family whose main character is on the spectrum.

On At Home With, viewers to The Autism Channel look into the lives of families with a member on the spectrum, and see how other families deal with the challenges and achievements that come with living with autism.

Real Look Autism profiles specific problems faced by individuals on the spectrum and how families, teachers and caregivers are finding novel approaches to address those problems.

Cooking with Jana features Jana McMahon who cooks gluten and casein free recipes popular with many on the spectrum who experience allergic reactions to some food products or have gastrointestinal issues.

Music Therapy with Debbie Dacus features a board-certified music therapist talking about what music therapy can do with real video examples featuring her talented students.

The Autism Channel launched last September and is available on Roku streaming players where it is currently highest rated in the Kids & Family Category among Roku users. The channel plans to roll out on other streaming media platforms in the next 60 days.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367248.htm