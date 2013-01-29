New Seattle Area Medical Practice Shows Less Can Be A Lot More In Treating Infertility

Poma Fertility promises to shake up the norm in fertility care in the Pacific Northwest, offers $8200 “all-inclusive” IVF treatment.

Poma Fertility, a new world-class infertility treatment medical practice featuring a staff renowned for their top success rates, individualized treatment approach and clinical excellence, is announcing the opening of their first fertility center in Kirkland, Washington; a fertility practice unparalleled in the Pacific Northwest.

The new state-of-the-art Poma Fertility center, in its final phases of construction, will be located at 12039 NE 128th Street, Suite 110 in Kirkland, Washington.

“We are so excited about our new treatment center that we have decided to start helping infertile families a week before it is technically open,” Poma Fertility Reproductive Endocrinologist Dr. Michael Opsahl said with a laugh. “I am starting phone consultations with new patients, examining medical histories and creating individualized treatment plans in order to determine who might need in vitro fertilization at our new clinic and who may instead be able to resolve their infertility and start a family by simpler means.”

Through treating hundreds of infertile patients together, Opsahl and his partner embryologist and Poma Fertility Laboratory Director Klaus Wiemer, PhD, have recognized a clear need for a whole new approach to high quality fertility services in the Seattle area.

“Before deciding to launch a new practice, we took notice of an unfortunate phenomenon in the treatment of infertility at big practices. There was too much focus on the business side of things and not enough on finding ways to treat as many people as possible regardless of their financial situation. Our research was clear, we could charge thousands less than anyone in the area, and still offer an unparalleled quality of treatment,” Wiemer said.

Wiemer goes on to say that the national price average for IVF treatment in the U.S. is somewhere above $12,000. “But we only charge $8200 per cycle. That price is all inclusive and the only other thing patients may need to pay for is medications or anesthesia.”

“This price includes everything, there's no catch,” Opsahl adds. “Most clinics up charge for extras like embryo cryopreservation, extra blood and uterine monitoring, or laboratory procedures like assisted hatching or ICSI (a procedure where sperm is injected directly into an egg). Having an all-inclusive price package was one of the first things we agreed on in launching this new practice.”

Wiemer and Opsahl said they also agreed that Poma would offer a refund warranty program to help patients get the bulk of their money back in the unlikely event they couldn't have a baby over the course of treatment.

“Our Refund Warranty Program makes us by far the best value in Seattle, especially given the reality that most patients need more than one IVF cycle to have a baby,” Opsahl said. “And our program gives patients up to 90% of their money back if they are unable to have a baby. Compare that with practices like Seattle Reproductive Medicine's Attain Fertility Program which offers no more than 70% of your money back as a best scenario. We are confident that our Refund Warranty Program is one of the best in the nation.”

According to Opsahl, a mantra at Poma Fertility is to never perform unneeded tests or procedures, especially when they could be more dangerous for patients. For example, Opsahl said that the national average at fertility clinics for performing ICSI, a procedure where a single sperm is injected directly into a single egg in the lab for fertilization is as much as 65%; Opsahl and Weimer historically have only performed this test around 35-45% of the time.

“Why do we avoid performing ICSI unless it is absolutely called for?” Opsahl said. “Because there's a slightly increased chance of side effects to the new baby, side effects that we want to avoid. In this case less is more. While IVF is still the single best treatment hands-down and is often the first recommended treatment, we focus wherever possible on the easiest, least invasive treatments while still maintaining top tier success rates.”

Weimer added that some infertility practices go so far as to use ICSI with 100% of their IVF patients which he called “incredibly excessive.”

Dr. Michael Opsahl graduated in 1978 from the Medical University of South Carolina. While serving in the Navy, Opsahl served as an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Naval Hospital in Okinawa, Japan. He is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive endocrinology and infertility. Opsahl is a fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a member of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, and the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology. He has authored more than 25 scientific papers and has also served as a scientific reviewer for the medical journals Fertility and Sterility and Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Klaus Wiemer received his master's degree in reproductive physiology from New Mexico State University in 1985. In 1989, he received his PhD in reproductive physiology with an emphasis in embryology from Louisiana State University. He is also certified as a High Complexity Laboratory Director (HCLD). Wiemer frequently lectures on embryology in both the United States and around the world. He received the LIFE Award for Laboratory Innovations in Fertility and Embryology and was also awarded the overall grand prize by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine for his studies. He is one of the first embryologists in the U.S. to achieve pregnancies with human blastocysts. Wiemer has published more than 70 articles and has been involved in over 10,000 IVF procedures. He has ongoing research projects with numerous IVF centers around the world. His work in embryo culture has led to culture media used by many IVF centers world-wide including centers located here in Seattle.

“We felt it was time to open a clinic that approached infertility differently; it just made sense. Our goal was to provide the best treatment technology possible at a price unheard of in the Pacific Northwest,”Wiemer said. “Combine that with our success rates, which are among the highest in the Western United States, and starting this practice was a no-brainer.”

