Farmhouse Inn Restaurant, Sonoma Wine Country Named One of the Most Romantic Restaurants in the U.S. by OpenTable Diners (just in time for Valentine's Day)

Farmhouse Inn and Restaurant announced today that it has been named a winner of OpenTable Diners' Choice Awards for the top 100 most romantic restaurants in the United States. The list of winners is derived from more than 5 million reviews submitted by OpenTable diners for more than 15,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. http://www.opentable.com/romantic

"We are very pleased by this acknowledgment from OpenTable diners,” said Catherine Bartolomei, owner. “We are proud to know that these diners thoroughly enjoyed their overall experience at Farmhouse and gave us such high marks. We also want to congratulate The Madrona Manor, also here in Sonoma Wine Country.

"What the world needs now is love -- and it can be found at this year's winning restaurants," said Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. "The honorees have created dining experiences that allow guests to connect and kindle the flames of romance over fantastic fare."

Based on reviews collected from OpenTable diners between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2012, the 100 award-winning restaurants received the highest scores. For more information about all of the restaurants on this list, please visit http://www.opentable.com/romantic.

About the Restaurant at the Farmhouse Inn

Located in the stunning Russian River Valley region of Sonoma County's famed wine country, Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant is a rural sanctuary that represents the finest level of lodging, dining and spa, where eighteen sublime guest rooms and suites, a farm-fresh Michelin one star restaurant, and seasonal body treatments come together in one unforgettable experience. Surrounded by world-class vineyards, the six-acre property is anchored by an elegant, restored 1873 weatherboard farmhouse that houses the famed Farmhouse Restaurant, presided over by Executive Chef Steve Litke and Sonoma's only Master Sommelier, Geoff Kruth. Dotted throughout are the beautifully appointed cottage and barn accommodations that each boast fireplaces, large tubs, steam showers or saunas, luxurious bedding and modern amenities. Farmhouse also features a tranquil landscaped pool, full service spa, kitchen and cutting gardens and ample outdoor lounge areas for sophisticated relaxation. Arriving at Farmhouse, guests are immediately transported into a gracious country lifestyle and can expect warm, seasoned hospitality and memorable personal encounters. Owned by siblings Joe and Catherine Bartolomei whose family has farmed in the area for five generations, Farmhouse has evolved from a lifetime of shared family traditions that center round the rhythms of nature.

