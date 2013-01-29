With its New Release, Pyramid Analytics Announces Integration of PowerPivot and SQL Server Tabular Analysis Services

Pyramid Analytics announces a deeper integration with Microsoft's PowerPivot application and SQL Server Tabular Analysis Services with release v4.6 of its Business Intelligence Office (“bio”) suite of products. The innovation provides organizations with a single platform to facilitate self-service BI alongside enterprise BI without compromising on performance, scalability, usability and centrality.

With Pyramid, users can now upload their PowerPivot spreadsheets to a SQL 2012 server, and effectively upgrade their personal self-service BI models into an enterprise BI solution that the entire organization can use. Pyramid provides an elegant and simple, 5-click, 5-minute process for uploading and sharing content.

Pyramid's PowerPivot “upgrader” also provides several key benefits:



Authorized end users can drive cube creation and deployment on their own

Security for uploaded cubes can be set by the end users directly from the Pyramid interface

Lite management of the cubes can be driven through Pyramid's backstage

Once uploaded, users can take advantage of all the power and sophistication afforded by Pyramid's bioXL analytics and bioPoint dashboards. And with a few more clicks, they can share the analytic and dashboard content with other users. In fact, the whole process is so streamlined, that it's entirely possible to go from a raw set of data, to a PowerPivot cube, to analytics and a shared dashboard in under an hour - and often less!

Other benefits include:



Easy, web-based connections to cubes without requiring the cube and associated data to be downloaded to the desktop (like Excel). So cubes are hosted on a common server without ever having to re-download them again for analysis.

Web-based reporting content management written against these cubes can be easily shared across the enterprise.

All of the ad-hoc analytics and querying power of bioXL against the cubes from the convenience of a web-deployed client. This includes a world class visualization framework; state-of-the-art MDX functionality; custom element logic and the ability to incorporate such content into dashboards in the bioPoint application, side-by-side with other queries written against other cube data sources.

The resulting BI solution offers an ideal toolset to scale the power of “instant analytics” to the needs of the enterprise. Further, it means organizations can use the same platform to facilitate self-service BI alongside enterprise BI without compromising on performance, scalability, usability and centrality.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is a leader in innovative BI applications that simplify access to information to help organizations optimize their business decisions. Pyramid Analytics delivers intuitive enterprise level Business Intelligence through a rich, integrated, web-based interface with a highly scalable dashboard and analytic application for all types of business users. Using Microsoft's Office concept, the BI Office Suite is custom designed for multi-dimensional and tabular OLAP cubes in Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services or PowerPivot.

Pyramid Analytics has a Microsoft ISV BI Gold Competency and is headquartered in the Netherlands with operational centers in Israel, the EU and the USA.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366696.htm