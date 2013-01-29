NSG Precision Has Perfected the Wavelength Accuracy Calibration Standard

NSG Precision Cells has been tirelessly working for 50 years and still continues to exceed customers' expectations. With its new solid-state UV/VIS spectrophotometer calibration standard line for testing wavelength accuracy, NSG continues its ascent to the top of the spectroscopy world.

Wavelength accuracy is the deviation of the wavelength reading at an absorption band or emission band from the known wavelength of the band. The wavelength deviation can cause errors in the qualitative and quantitative results of the UV-VIS measurement. It is quite obvious that if the spectrophotometer is not able to maintain an accurate wavelength scale, the UV profile of the sample measured by the instrument will be inaccurate. NSG Precision has engineered the perfect calibration standard that no longer needs recalibration.

The WAV-1 VIS Holmium Oxide Wavelength Accuracy Calibration Standard allows for the calibration of wavelength accuracy of spectrophotometers in the visible (VIS) range. This product was specifically developed so that customers using VIS spectrophotometers have a more economical alternative to the more comprehensive WAV-1 UV/VIS standard.

The WAV-1 UV-VIS Holmium Oxide Wavelength Accuracy Calibration Standard allows calibration of wavelength accuracy of spectrophotometers in the ultra-violet (UV) and visible (VIS) range. The measured wavelengths' peaks depend, among other factors, on the user's spectrophotometer's slit-width (spectral band-pass). NSG's calibration measurements are provided with 2 nm slit-width and could also be performed, for an extra fee to be set on per-case basis, at the customer-desired slit-width(s).

The WAV-7 Wavelength & Photometric Accuracy Didymium Calibration Standard filter allows calibration of wavelength accuracy of spectrophotometers in both the ultra-violet (UV) and visible (VIS) range as well as photometric accuracy of spectrophotometers at 5 wavelengths' points in the UV range. Our Certified WAV-7 Calibration Standards are NIST- and NRC-Canada compliant and traceable. We also hold the WAV-7 product's NIST-compliant benchmark Calibration Certificate issued directly by the NRC Institute for National Measurement Standards, Government of Canada.

All of these standards are supplied with instructions on proper usage, an NSG Precision Cells Unique Lifetime Warranty and a Certificate of Calibration. NSG standards are calibrated by default for 2nm slit-widths but upon request, customers can specify any slit-width between 1.8-2.2nm. Because measured wavelength peaks depends on the user's spectrophotometers slit-width (spectral band-pass) we offer a special calibration kit customized to the desired slit-width for an additional charge.

In summation, the advantages of NSG's WAV-7 didymium glass standard for calibrating wavelength accuracy are legion. First, the WAV-7 calibration standard for wavelength accuracy is not only NIST-compliant but actually exceeds their requirements for tolerance. Secondly, the unique materiaI formation and nano-deposition proprietary manufacturing process assures unmatched stability of optical performance for calibrating wavelength accuracy. NSG's WAV-7 didymium glass wavelength accuracy calibration standard NEVER needs to be recalibrated due to material aging. Thirdly, in addition to providing wavelengths calibration picks, NSG also supply photometric absorption data for all 5 wavelengths. Lastly, for each WAV-7 Calibration Standard NSG Precision Cells is able to provide a wavelength/absorption trace-file with 0.1 nm steps upon request.

About NSG Precision Cells

NSG Precision Cells, Inc. was founded in 1958 and has been growing ever since. NSG Precision Cells, Inc. is a well established, highly regarded quartz manufacturer and we specialize in the manufacturing of quartz flowcells, quartz flow channel cuvettes, quartz microchips, quartz cuvettes, and other quartz optical products.

