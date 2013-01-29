Triathlon Swim Training in the Pool Tips Released by SwimovateUSA

New triathlon swim training in the pool tips are now available at SwimovateUSA.com for swimmers who are starting a new training program, the North American distributor of the Swimovate Poolmate Pro watch announced.

SwimovateUSA, the North American distributor of the Poolmate Pro automatic lap counter watch, provides helpful information and resources for swimmers that can improve their training efforts. In addition to helpful guides and blog posts, the site also sells the Poolmate Pro automatic lap counter watch, which was created to make automatic lap counting easy for all levels of swimmers, including those who are just starting out.

Swimovate has been providing innovative training tools like the Poolmate and Poolmate Pro swimming watch for swimmers since 2007. The company is made up of serious athletes who understand what swimmers need when it comes to maximizing training efforts and getting accurate session data. Swimovate consists of an enthusiastic group of talented entrepreneurs who also happen to be triathletes. The team has competed in a variety of athletic events, including Ironman events around the world, and is dedicated to helping swimmers of all abilities achieve their goals. For more information, please visit swimovateusa.com.

