Yamila Constantino Joins NFEC's Financial Literacy Speakers Bureau

National Financial Educators Council Personal Finance Speakers Association welcomes Yamila Constantino as a Featured Financial Education Speaker. The Association brings those that represent the best practices in the field of personal finance to provide presentations, keynote addresses, and training to organizations seeking to raise awareness and improve the financial abilities of those they serve.

All featured financial literacy speakers must graduate from the NFEC's Certified Financial Education Instructor professional development course prior to conducting their first event. Their experience combined with a comprehensive Certification course and testing ensures the instructors are capable of delivering practical lessons while entertaining the audience.

Yamila Constantino is a pioneer of financial education for Latinos. She is an award-winning financial news journalist and media executive with over 20 years developing practical, current, and highly informative financial education reports to the ever-growing and under-served Hispanic community. She currently writes, produces and hosts DINERO Y MÁS (Money and More), a multimedia platform addressing a variety of topics through print columns for newspapers and magazines, and vignettes for broadcast in television, radio, and online.

“As a pioneer of personal finance reporting for U.S. Hispanic consumers, I'm delighted with the warm reception I have received from the NFEC's Personal Finance Speakers Association and their interest in providing Spanish-speakers with much needed information, in an easy and accessible format that will help them navigate the financial system”, said Constantino.

“The NFEC is excited to welcome Yamila Constantino to the Personal Finance Speakers Association. She has demonstrated her expertise as an educator by delivering to Latino audiences reliable, accurate, and sound information on how to take care of their personal finances while living and working in the US and through her commitment to the financial literacy movement,” states Vince Shorb of the National Financial Educators Council.

“Our goal is to provide the Spanish-speaking Latino community with the tools and resources to make educated decisions about their finances and become better-informed consumers in these challenging economic times”, said Constantino.

DINERO Y MÁS is Yamila's exclusive platform to address the existing void in Spanish-language personal finance content. Through the creation and distribution of daily financial education reports on how to better manage money and family finances, DINERO Y MÁS supports financial wellness within the Latino segment.

The National Financial Educators Council provides comprehensive financial literacy solutions for groups seeking to start or expand their financial education programming. The NFEC teams up with leaders in the field of personal finance to provide the top financial literacy speakers in the industry. The NFEC provides services for all audiences including: kids, adult, workplace, high school and college personal finance programs.

