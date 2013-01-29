The Texas Poker Store Celebrates Second Successful Year of Growth By Offering 20 Percent Discount On All Poker Chips And Accessories From Now Till The First of April

The Texas Poker Store has grown significantly in its second year of online operations with a 450 percent increase in sales to show for its social media, marketing and engagement efforts. As a thank you to its customers, TPS is offering a 20 percent discount on all poker chips and accessories from now till the first of April.

The Texas Poker Store is announcing some record numbers for its second year of online operations. With a 245 percent increase in visitors to their poker supply store yielding a 450 percent increase in sales, they have reason to celebrate.

"Obviously, the main reason we've been so successful is due to the support of our customers," said Jim Paris, owner of the Texas Poker Store. "But when you're running an online business, you can't just build it and hope that they will come. You need to get heavily involved in social media, online marketing and promotions to attract and engage potential customers."

In 2012, the Texas Poker Store has done it all.They maintain a blog site and blog about poker-related topics several times a week. They also have a strong Facebook presence, as well as active accounts with Twitter, Pinterest, MySpace, Google+, and StumbleUpon.

"In terms of marketing efforts beyond social media, we get the word out through local community boards and recently launched a Facebook Ad campaign," Paris stated.

"But we haven't limited ourselves to online marketing. We contributed our products and services to two charity organizations: CARPOOL at Texas A&M and the March of Dimes by participating in the Signature Chefs Live Auction in collaboration with Peter Madden, owner of Madden's Casual Gourmet in downtown Bryan,

"Beyond that, we wrote and produced an original poker song and music video, 'I May Be Bluffin,' and threw a big rock and roll launch party at the Grand Stafford Theater in Bryan, TX, to introduce the song to our loyal fans and supporters.

The Texas Poker Store has also been busy on the development side, setting up a fully functional mobile site for iPhone and Android users. In addition, they have added new suppliers to bring their customers more variety and higher end choices.

"In response to demand from our customers for more diversified products, we negotiated distribution agreements with several new suppliers, including BryBelly, BBO Poker Tables and Poker-Pets, all of which provide products our customers let us know they wanted," said Paris.

Finally, Paris added that throughout the college football season they ran Predict the Score contests and are just wrapping up a Super Bowl contest with the winner to be announced after the big game.

"We've given away a lot of prizes, including several game room mirrors and poker signs, chip cases and poker chips, Copag cards and lots of accessories and novelties... all of which bring traffic to our site and create a loyal fan base," said Paris.

"To reward those fans, and to entice new customers to the Texas Poker Store, we've announced a 20 percent discount on one of our most popular categories: poker chips and accessories, from now till the first of April. You never know what may bring in brand new customers," said Paris.

"Staying on top of all the elements necessary to run an online business is an all-consuming job," Paris concluded. "But it's well worth the effort, especially when we see the results."

About Texas Poker Store

Located in College Station - Bryan, Texas, the Texas Poker Store is a fully-stocked online poker store that offers 100 percent secured shopping and features hundreds of poker supplies. The Texas Poker Store was founded by Poker Lovers and Die Hard Players, Jim and Lynn Paris. We live in Texas, we play Texas Hold 'em and we welcome you to visit our store. You can find the Texas Poker Store at http://www.texaspokerstore.com, visit their blog at http://www.texaspokerstoreblog.com, and follow them on Twitter, FaceBook and on Pinterest.

Jim Paris

Chief Dealer

Texas Poker Store

302 N. Bryan Street

Bryan, Texas 77840

1-866-213-1594

979-595-7390

