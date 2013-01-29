San Diego Keynote Speaker David Carleton, Produces Demo Video for San Diego Meeting Planners and Event Planners Looking for an Educational and Motivational Speaker

David Carleton, “America's Local Business Marketing Coach” and leading motivational small business marketing consultant teaches audiences how to leverage the power of Internet marketing

David Carleton, a leading Internet Marketing Consultant in San Diego has recently released a short demo video highlighting some recent public appearances. Dave specializes in showing small business owners how to grow their business by spending less and getting more from their marketing and advertising.

According to Carleton, “Companies are now looking for more than just motivational speakers whose message “wears off” in just a few days. They want attendees walking out of the room knowing exactly what they need to do to increase their sales and profits as soon as they get back to their home or office. That's my goal whenever and wherever I speak!”

Due to numerous requests, Carleton created a compilation of in-person and television appearances to show meeting planners how they might benefit from booking him for their next event. “When hired to be a keynote speaker or conduct a workshop or break out session, my job is to leave a lasting impression on the audience and improve the lives and businesses of those in attendance,” said Carleton.

“Bad news such as inflation, recession, high gas prices, and other world events can make consumers “close their wallets” and stop spending. Because of that, the first question I am always asked by San Diego meeting planners is, will your presentation really help my attendees grow their business with proven strategies that anyone can implement? When I outline my presentations in more detail, they are surprised at the quality and quantity of content and the booking process begins,” continued Carleton.

Dave has been a keynote speaker for many industry, Chamber and trade groups across the United States and has written several books including The Ultimate Lead Generation System and The Essential Referral Marketing System. In addition, he is a frequent guest on San Diego's KUSI and CW6 morning news providing unique strategies to small business owners on Social Media, Internet Marketing and Lead Generation.

About David Carleton and Local Business Marketing Success

David Carleton is a San Diego Local Business Marketing Success Consultant who specializes in showing small business owners how to spend less and get more from their marketing and advertising using low cost strategies in local business marketing, lead generation and conversion, Internet marketing and social media.

Dave has developed sales; marketing and training programs that have helped hundreds of businesses in 30 countries around the world generate leads, increase sales and enhance their overall marketing effectiveness. To watch the demo video and review a list of speaking topics go to: http://LocalBusinessMarketingSuccess.com/public-speaking



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebSanDiegoKeynoteSpeaker/DavidCarleton/prweb10365354.htm