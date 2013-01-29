SaSR Surpasses 6,000 "Likes" on Facebook Page

Social media continues to play key role in connecting with SaSR Associates and Followers.

Set and Service Resources (SaSR)has achieved a major milestone in their Social Media effort by surpassing 6,000 “Likes” on their SaSR Facebook Business Page. SaSR launched the Business Page in April of 2010 as a way to connect and engage directly with Associates and prospective employees.

SaSR Facebook Followers have demonstrated an exciting response to the Facebook Page and this milestone is attributable to their support. Followers are finding the Facebook page useful for asking questions about merchandising best practices and keeping up to date with SaSR news.

“We want our employees to know we care about them and want to hear from them” said CEO Erik Hanvey. “This is a great format to get feedback from them and a great forum to answer frequently asked questions.”

As one of the key components of the social media effort, SaSR will continue growing their strong presence on Facebook, and other social media networks including Twitter, Google+, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About Set and Service Resources

Set and Service Resources is a leading provider of retail staffing services in the US. We provide temporary labor and permanent placements for Merchandisers, Installers, Project Managers, Sales Associates, Store Managers, Event Marketers and Demonstrators. Set and Service Resources has a national database active jobs seekers local to your retail locations and has filled over 170,000 retail jobs. For more information about SASR's service offerings, contact David Petrovich at (919) 741-5642 or email at dpetrovich(at)sasrlink(dot)com. Visit us on the web at http://www.sasrlink.com

