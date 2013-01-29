Sabai Technology Officially Announces Dual Band For 4200 With OSv5

Sabai Technology, leader in consumer VPN Routers, officially announced on its blog this week that their upcoming operating system reboot, Sabai OSv5, will include dual band on two of it's five VPN Router offerings.

In a blog post entitled, "Why Dual Band Wireless Isn't All It's Cracked Up To Be," Sabai Technology officially made the announcement that dual band is coming to its Sabai OS 4200 model, while simultaneously downplaying the importance of the feature.

"Don't misunderstand - dual band can be powerful and we are proud to finally be able to offer this feature on the 4200. Our customers have been asking for it for a long time," says Sabai spokesperson Anja Smith. The company does caution, however, that running 2.4 & 5 GHz simultaneously might not be the holy grail that some consumers think it is.

The article points out that dual band wireless has been available on the 3000 model for some time and that many customers end up turning off the 5 GHz because the feature slows down the router. "Speed is just too important when you are considering a MIPS platform VPN Router. These machines are only capable of so much speed and anything that slows them down - even a tiny bit - is just not palatable for our customers," explains Smith.

The company hopes that by offering dual band on its two most powerful VPN Routers - the 4200 and a yet-to-be-unveiled higher end option - that the overall router performance will be enough to power the dual band in a productive way.

Sabai Technology is a week into the OSv5 beta, and has promised at least one more week of testing before a final version release. The company missed the initial launch date for the operating system, but, has promised significant improvements to the functionality.

Initial reactions from the OSv5 beta community are extremely positive including reports of speed improvements and better integration of the VPN Accelerator. "Since the upgrade my LAN and Internet speeds have improved dramatically, even when I am streaming from two devices and downloading large files, all at once," remarks one beta user.

