RVT.com Introduces Live Chat Feature for RV Dealer Clients

RVT.com, the leading internet classifieds ad site for new and used RVs for sale, travel and 5th wheel trailers, motor homes and campers, has introduced a Live Chat feature for RV dealer classifieds, included free with every RVT.com dealership account, allowing RV dealer sales reps to engage directly with potential RV buyers.

The Live Chat feature enables a dealership's sales force to have a live conversation with a prospective RV buyer while they are viewing the unit online. When an RVT.com visitor clicks on the Live Chat icon, a message appears instantly in the dealer sales rep's Skype or Google Talk account. The rep can immediately see which ad the visitor is viewing and respond to the buyers request. When the chat is concluded, an email of the conversation is sent to the representative.

In addition, the Live Chat feature will proactively prompt a conversation if a visitor stays on the listing page for more than 15 seconds. If the visitor engages with the prompting, the dealer is notified.

“Current research shows that websites with a Live Chat feature experience an immediate increase in customer satisfaction and sales,” said Shawn Friesen, RVT.com Vice President. “Allowing dealer sales reps to respond instantaneously to consumer interest will allow them to negotiate deals online and close those deals more quickly and efficiently.”

Setting up the Live Chat feature is simple, and can be activated immediately through a dealer's RVT.com account under the Dealer Info tab. To watch a video explaining the new feature, visit http://youtu.be/-b5t53yzhlk.

Currently, RVT.com showcases 60,000 new and used RVs for sale and generates more than 9.2 million U.S. and Canadian consumer visits, making it North America's premier RV marketplace.

About RVT.com

RVT.com is North America's leading RV Classifieds provider and part of a larger network of RV related websites with over 9.2 million annual consumer visits, featuring 60,000 new and used RVs for sale by owner and dealer. Built on a platform of Bringing RV Buyers and Sellers Together, RVT.com assists in the sale of thousands of RVs every year, and currently showcases inventory for more than 650 RV dealerships.

