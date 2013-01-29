Passive House Institute Germany Issues First Certificate to a Residential Building in Canada

The Rainbow Passive House in Whistler, British Columbia, is now the First Residential Building in Canada to Receive Certification from the Passive House Institute in Darmstadt, Germany.

The Rainbow Passive House in Whistler, British Columbia, is now the first residential building in Canada to receive certification from the Passive House Institute in Darmstadt, Germany. Completed in early of 2012, the dwelling was toured by over 1000 visitors over the spring months before occupation, giving the public the opportunity to experience the “Passive House lifestyle” first hand.

“We had a great response from visitors at the open houses”, says Lydia Durfeld marketing manager at prefab builder BC Passive House. ”Holding tours throughout the construction process not only gave people the opportunity to see the build-up and construction techniques that go into the making of a Passive House but also enabled them to experience first-hand the high-degree of comfort that is achieved.”

Designed by Marken Projects and constructed by Dürfeld Constructors and BC Passive House, the Rainbow Residence uses about 90 per cent less energy for heating, cooling and building operation than a standard house. Solar hot water, high performance heat recovery ventilation system, subsoil heat exchanger and cross-laminated timber decking are a few of the extensive sustainable building features incorporated into the prefabricated design, which also meet requirements for Whistler's Price Restricted House Initiative.

“Showcasing affordable high performance building design and construction was one of the main goals for this project,” says Alex Maurer, director of Marken Projects. “At the same time using regional products from sustainable sources where possible was as important.”

The Passive House or PassivHaus Building Energy standard originated in Germany in the early 1990s and is fast becoming the world's standard in green, energy efficient building techniques. It is estimated there are over 30,000 passive house buildings around the world.

For more information on the project, visit http://www.markenprojects.com and http://www.bcpassivehouse.com. High-resolution images available on request.

Marken Projects Inc. – Founded by Alexander Maurer, Marken Projects is a multidisciplinary, award-winning green building design and project consulting firm dedicated to high performance building design & construction. Marken Projects actively promotes forward-thinking, holistic and environmentally responsible practices and is a member of the Canadian Green Building Council, Passive Buildings Canada and the International Passive House Association.

BC Passive House is Canada's first manufacturing plant prefabricating a panelized system that meets the rigorous Passive House Standard. The BC Passive House prefabricated system is a mass wall system that is superinsulated and airtight while still being diffusion open to the exterior, ensuring the prevention of mold or failures that can occur in airtight homes.

