ArteryHealth.org CEO: The 'Cafeteria Diet' is Killing Us

Diets high in calories, sugar and sodium may greatly increase the risk of strokes and fatal health problems, according to a new study. ArteryHealth.org CEO Bob Long weighs in.

A new study conducted by the Canadian Stroke Congress shows that diets with high calorie, sugar and sodium intake could lead to rapid and serious health complications, including strokes.

The so-called “cafeteria diet,” named for the oftentimes unhealthy menus found in school cafeterias, involves consuming high levels of calories, sugars and sodium.

Recent studies by the Canadian Stroke Congress performed on young rats found that this type of diet can drastically increase the chance for stroke or death at a young age, in as little as two months after beginning the diet.

Sedentary rats aged approximately 16 to 20 in “rat years” were given access to both nutritious food pellets and snack foods such as cookies, sausage and cupcakes. They also had the choice between water and a high sugar sucrose meant to mimic popular sodas. As is the case with many humans, the rats much preferred the unhealthy snacks. After only two months, the rats with the most unhealthy diets showed high cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure and fat levels, all signs of metabolic syndrome, which increases the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and strokes.

Vascular Health Sciences Co-Founder and CEO Bob Long agrees with the study's conclusion that these dangerous effects likely bear big implications for young people.

"The findings of this study reinforce our concerns for young people," said Long. "Young people could encounter major health concerns early in life if they don't become more prudent when it comes to their dietary choices."

Lead researcher and scientific director of the Heart and Stroke Foundation Center for Stroke Recovery Dr. Dale Corbett made serious predictions based on the results of the study.

“I think we'll soon start to see people in their 30s or 40s having strokes, having dementia, because of this junk food diet," said Corbett. He also commented on the role of regular exercise in preventing metabolic syndrome, saying that since it not certain whether metabolic syndrome can be reversed, it is essential that people take care of their bodies before any problems can arise.

