No-Code Video Training Sets for SharePoint Features Like SharePoint Designer, InfoPath, Workflow, and Branding are Immediately Available from Rehmani Consulting, Inc.

Rehmani Consulting, Inc. offers a set of video training sets on how to build no-code automated systems with SharePoint without any programming. These sets cover popular topics including Business Connectivity Services (BCS), Reporting Services for SharePoint, Taxonomy Management, Workflows, Branding, and, just released, SharePoint Search.

Rehmani Consulting, Inc. of Plainfield, Illinois, announces the immediate availability of a set of video training courses on SharePoint features including BCS, Reporting Services, Access Services, and more. Each of these video training courses demonstrates how SharePoint Administrators, Site Collection Administrators, Developers, Architects and even Power Users from Line of Business (LoB) organizations can use no-code, workflow tools like SharePoint Designer to build computer processes, for Microsoft SharePoint 2010. Individual and corporate group licensing options are offered. Courses can be ordered as standalone sets, or in bundles of 3 at an attractive price.

“Throughout the 7 year history of our company we have looked for opportunities to help our customers hasten end user adoption of SharePoint. We understand the importance to our customers that our training content helps their end users capture tangible benefit from SharePoint, for example, by learning how to successfully add information to corporate databases from a browser, without a requirement for hard coding programs,” notes Asif Rehmani, Microsoft SharePoint MVP and President of Rehmani Consulting, Inc. He goes on to note that, “we are convinced that building processes with workflow tools is a development methodology that helps our customers save considerably on the cost of outfitting their organizations with the custom applications they require to ensure that personnel across the organization successfully process daily computing tasks.”

For corporate groups and comparably sized teams in the public and not-for-profit sectors, No-Code Video Training Sets from Rehmani Consulting, Inc. constitute the 3rd of 4 pillars of support for an optimized plan that promises to deliver exceptionally high rates of user adoption for SharePoint. Asif Rehmani presents the 4 pillars as follows: “our VisualSP™ help system for SharePoint, Multi-User Subscriptions to SharePoint-Videos.com, No-Code Video Training Sets, and On-Demand SharePoint Consulting Services. Our customers use each of these 4 pillars to tie all of the technical training pieces together. Further, the foundation that our products support provides nurtures the serious efforts of our clients to empower SharePoint users with precisely the information architecture they require to be successful.”

A position paper is planned for release in the near future on the topic of Rehmani Consulting, Inc's 4 pillars of technical support for optimum user adoption of SharePoint as a daily computing platform. Interested parties can register for receipt of this paper, or inquire about any of our products and consulting services by sending an email to info(at)sharepointElearning.com, or placing a telephone call to 630-786-7026.

