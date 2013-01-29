Infolinx™ System Solutions Receives GSA Schedule Contract Award

Physical records management software approved by federal procurement vehicle

Infolinx™ System Solutions, a leading provider of DoD5015.2-certified enterprise physical records management software, announced the availability of its Infolinx WEB software via the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule 70 Contract. Effective immediately, both software and related products and services are listed on GSA Advantage!®, the government's premier online shopping system. Listed under contract GS-35F-092AA, procurements may be made under SIN numbers 132-33, 132-34, 132-50, 132-51, and 132-100.

GSA provides a centralized delivery system of products and services to the federal government, as well as to state and local governments through the GSA Cooperative Purchasing Program. Leveraging their enormous buying power, government customers receive guaranteed best pricing and may directly access and purchase necessary items. In addition to the Infolinx WEB software, procurement officers will be able to purchase Infolinx software enhancements as well as Infolinx services including data conversions, training, and installation assistance. And through SIN 132-100, ancillary services such as file and box moves and conversions will also be available for purchase in conjunction with the Infolinx software.

The latest version of the DoD 5015.2 certified Infolinx WEB software boasts a state-of-the-art contemporary user interface and includes integrations with Microsoft® SharePoint, Laserfiche®, and O'Neil RM Bridge®.

About Infolinx

Infolinx System Solutions is a leading provider of DoD5015.2-certified enterprise physical records management software. Full life cycle records management for records centers and file rooms includes integrated Enterprise Content Management, robust searching, online requesting, complete audit history, location reconciliation, supply item ordering, retention schedule and legal holds management, integrated RFID technology, space management with charge-back functionality, extensive reporting capability, advanced security configuration, workflow email notifications, and legacy data sharing. Infolinx maintains clients within all major business segments and the public sector. Visit our website Infolinx System Solutions for additional information.Infolinx System Solutions Demo

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362332.htm